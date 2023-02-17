Turkey earthquake: Rents soar as survivors move west in search of safety





Rents have risen in Turkey’s western and southern regions, as survivors of last week’s earthquakes begin moving to what are considered safer parts of the country.

An official in Turkey’s ruling party told MEE that at least 1.5 million citizens have left the quake-ravaged provinces of Hatay, Adiyaman and Malatya after the twin quakes on February 6.

The death toll from the two earthquakes between Turkey and Syria approached 42,000, with Turkish authorities saying at least 36,187 people were killed in the country.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake near the city of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Syria also wreaked havoc in northwest Syria, the last haven of the Syrian opposition.

Tens of thousands of buildings were completely destroyed and others became uninhabitable, in what Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described as the “disaster of the century.”

Hüseyin Orhan, a survivor from Gaziantep whose home was badly damaged, said he had been trying to find a new home in the capital, Ankara, but rents were too high.

“The opportunists have doubled the rent prices,” he said. “We visited five different buildings and all achieved astronomical increases.”

Many real estate agents have since confirmed that prices have risen compared to what they were just a few weeks ago. Hakan Akam, head of the Ankara Chamber of Real Estate Agents, said prices jumped between 25 and 57 percent.

A member of the Republican People’s Party, the country’s main opposition party, confirmed that apartment rent prices in the southern coastal city of Mersin had risen by as much as 100 percent.

“The number of exploiters has already increased in the city of Mersin,” Ali Maher Basirir said. “Places as low as 5,000 TL ($265) are now being advertised as 10,000 ($530).”

‘I just ask for mercy from the angel’

The real estate agent, Akam, pressed the Ministry of Commerce to check the price hikes in western cities.

Omer Kopanir, head of the Isparta Chamber of Real Estate, said the increases were limited to some individual homeowners in Isparta.

“It’s not widespread, we can only talk about exceptions,” he said. “We detected a 25 percent increase in rental ads and warned these people not to take advantage of survivors.”

Tulay Sir, a resident of Erzincan, said that there is a shortage of housing in cities outside the disaster area. “I have no demands or expectations from the state,” she said. “I just ask for mercy from the angel.”

Cansel Turgut Yazıcı, General Manager of Eva Real Estate, said that the authorities must ensure that empty homes are rented out to earthquake survivors.

Meanwhile, lawyer expert in real estate law Bahri Kudoglu said, on the other hand, that no penalties can be applied to landlords who increase rents according to the current legislation.

He added that the regulations were protecting the landlord until the lease contract was signed by both parties.

