After the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the design community is stepping up





The tremors that woke Aram Habashian from his sleep last week didn’t alert him at first. “Then,” says the Aleppo-based interior designer and antiques dealer, “the house started rocking like a boat in the middle of the ocean, and paintings, lamps, and vases started falling out.” He immediately went to check on his mother and grandmother, who also lived in the home that had been passed down through four generations of the family, as well as his Doberman Pinscher, Royce. Although Royce was on the balcony, so scared he was “stuck against the wall, frozen like a statue,” Habashian says, everyone was, fortunately, safe. Then the horrific images began pouring in: the collapsed building from behind; his nearby office, where a hail of broken objects littered the floor; And the streets, where “everyone was trying to rescue people from the rubble,” he recalls.

These grim scenes are an ongoing reality for vast areas affected by the earthquake that hit Turkey and northwest Syria on February 6, as well as by the earthquake that followed. The death toll in the region has exceeded 41,000, and hundreds of thousands of survivors are now homeless and in need of urgent assistance. Humanitarian aid remains a priority, and the local and international design industries provide support.

The IKEA Foundation, the charitable arm of the furniture and homewares giant, for example, has committed €10 million to help the nonprofit Better Shelter send 5,000 of its durable modular temporary housing units via Flatpack to families in Turkey and Syria. (Donations can be made to help support the growing need here.)

Some companies, such as Istanbul- and New York-based Tamam, known in the States for their East Village store stocked with the likes of hand-painted antique wares and mid-century wool rugs from Turkey, have a deeply personal connection to the distressed region. Founders Claire Louise Frost, Elizabeth Hewitt, and Hussein Kaplan organized a fundraiser for the hard-hit villages of Antakya, Turkey, where the friends are staying. They’ve also donated 15% of this month’s Tammam sales to the cause, as well as to the White Helmets, an emergency response organization providing rescue and relief to Syrians throughout its long, turbulent civil war.

Designers outside of the physically affected areas are also experiencing the tragedy. Although southeastern Turkey is geographically remote, the psychological devastation across the country is very real, says Enis Karavil, creative director of Istanbul-based design studio Sanayi313. “We are not able to carry on with our daily lives as if nothing had happened,” he says. “We watch the news all the time with sadness and anxiety.” A long-term collaborator of Sanayi313, a carpet-weaving workshop in Kahramanmaraş, was “severely damaged,” Karavil said. “Some artisans have lost family members; others have had serious injuries from their relatives.” To help, Karavil and his team are helping victims through NGOs and foundations, but he notes that ongoing support outside of the immediate event will be crucial: “It has to be long-term and ongoing in order to bring life back to the area and to restore the livelihoods of the affected communities.”

