A UN official warns of the high death toll from the earthquake in Syria





AMMAN – The United Nations Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis said Thursday the death toll in the country from last week’s deadly earthquake is likely to rise further as teams scramble to clear rubble in badly affected areas.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Muhannad Hadi defended the UN response to the disaster that many in Syria have criticized as slow and inadequate.

The UN has reported a death toll of nearly 6,000 in all of Syria, including 4,400 in the rebel-held northwest. This number is higher than those reported by government authorities in Damascus and civil defense officials in the northwest, who reported 1,414 and 2,274 deaths, respectively.

“We hope this number will not increase too much,” Hadi said. “But from what we’re seeing…the devastation left by this earthquake doesn’t give us much hope that this is the end of it.”

Hadi noted that even before the earthquake, there were about 4.1 million people in need of assistance in northwest Syria, many of whom had already been displaced and are now homeless or displaced again.

Local residents suffering from the effects of the quake criticized the delay in getting UN aid to the area. The roads leading to the only border crossing from Turkey into Syria authorized by the United Nations were damaged by the earthquake. The first aid convoy to enter northwest Syria came three days after the earthquake.

The United Nations and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reached an agreement on Monday to open two additional crossings, but critics say the United Nations should have used additional crossings without waiting for approval or finding another way to get aid, given the dire situation in Iraq. my land.

Syrian rescue workers and those who lost their homes and family members in the quake have criticized the slow arrival of aid, saying they felt abandoned by the international community.

“I can assure you that we did everything we could from the beginning,” Hadi said. We have asked everyone to put people’s interests first. We have asked everyone to depoliticize the humanitarian situation and focus on our support to reach people.”

Hadi said 120 aid trucks had crossed into northwest Syria from Turkey as of Thursday.

So far, no aid convoys have crossed from territory under Damascus control to rebel-held areas. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the al-Qaeda-linked rebel group that controls much of the northwest, has so far refused to allow aid through government areas.

Hadi said the UN is “working with all parties” to open the way for aid, but conceded that “so far, we have not succeeded.”

The United Nations has appealed for $397 million to provide “much-needed life-saving relief items”, including shelter, food and health care for the next three months.

More complications will almost certainly arise once the earthquake response moves from immediate emergency aid to rebuilding, but Hadi said it was too early to contemplate that.

“What we need to focus on now is humanitarian action,” he said.

Associated Press writer Abby Sewell in Beirut contributed to this report.

