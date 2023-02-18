Turkish rescue workers pull a man from the rubble, about 12 days after the earthquake





Antakya, Turkey – Turkish rescuers on Friday pulled a 45-year-old man from the rubble some 12 days after a devastating earthquake killed tens of thousands.

Teams have stumbled upon survivors all week despite being stuck for a long time under rubble in freezing weather, although their numbers have been reduced to a handful in the past few days.

The man, Hakan Yasinoglu, was rescued 278 hours after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Hatay, a southern province near the Syrian border.

Pictures on social media showed rescuers carrying a stretcher with the man through the rubble of a flattened building.

He was tied to a stretcher to avoid falling and covered with a gold thermal jacket.

He was immediately put into a waiting ambulance and taken away.

His face could not be seen, and unlike other late rescues, where teams cheered or applauded, the mood on the ground seemed somber.

Three other people were rescued late Thursday and early Friday, including a 14-year-old boy, with searches continuing in some locations around the clock.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Friday that rescue efforts are continuing at less than 200 sites in the region.

The earthquake killed more than 41,000 people in Turkey and Syria, injured tens of thousands, and left millions homeless in freezing temperatures.

The earthquake hit 11 provinces in Turkey. Turkish officials said rescue efforts in three provinces of Adana, Kilis and Sanliurfa had been completed.

