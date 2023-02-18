Turkey and Syria earthquake: How do some people live so long under rubble?





When 77-year-old Fatma Gungur was pulled from the rubble on Wednesday, 228 hours after deadly earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria, she was dumbfounded and confused and asked rescuers: “What day is it?”

It was miraculous that it survived for so long under the rubble in Adiyaman, southern Turkey. But even now, nearly two weeks after the disaster, there are still men, women and children alive in southern Turkey and northern Syria, against all odds.

On Thursday, 11 days after the earthquake, four people were rescued in Hatay and Antakya, including a 14-year-old boy.

More than 41,000 people have been killed in the two countries.

It is generally accepted that the first 72 hours after a disaster are considered critical, and it is usually considered the golden phase for finding survivors.

More than 90 percent of earthquake survivors are rescued within the first three days, and there are several reasons for this.

“In general, earthquakes don’t kill people, collapsed infrastructure kills people,” Ilan Kellman, professor of disaster and health at University College London, told AFP.

In general, earthquakes do not kill people, and collapsed infrastructure kills people

– Ilan Kellman, disaster and health expert

Finding the injured before they lose consciousness, or succumb to their wounds and lack of food or water, becomes of the utmost importance.

In Turkey and Syria, the 72-hour window may have been shorter because the region was seeing heavy snow, rain, and freezing temperatures that made conditions very difficult.

Especially without water, Kellman said, “a lot of people would start dying in three, four or five days.”

Recounting his ordeal, one survivor spoke of urinating into a bottle and drinking it in an effort to survive.

Others were lucky enough to survive on tobacco and access to water.

Most of the people rescued in recent days did not suffer life-threatening injuries during the earthquake, which allowed them to survive much longer.

Survivor demographics also change over time.

“They tend to be younger and were lucky enough to find either a pocket in the rubble or some way to access needed items like air and water,” said Dr. Christopher Colwell, an emergency medicine specialist at the University of California, San Francisco. to Reuters.

The background of the survivors of the past few days seems to match that. The vast majority of those found tend to be younger and under the age of 45.

The mental state of those trapped can also affect survival, Dr. George Chiampas, an emergency medicine specialist at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, told The Associated Press.

People trapped next to corpses, who have no contact with other survivors or rescuers, may simply lose hope, Chiampas said.

“I hope someone will get to you,” he said, “I think he can save you another day or two or three.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/turkey-syria-earthquake-how-people-survive-long The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos