Former Chelsea and Newcastle striker Christian Atsu was found dead in the aftermath of the Turkish earthquake, his agent confirms





Football player Cristian Atsu was found dead nearly two weeks after the earthquake in Turkey and buried under the rubble of his home. The agent of the Ghanaian international player, Nana Sechir, confirmed this news, and his club, Hatayspor, confirmed the loss of both Atsu and employee Onur Akdeniz.

More than 40,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria nearly two weeks ago, followed by strong aftershocks that included a 7.5-magnitude quake the next day. CBS News has you covered with the latest developments.

Atsu has spent time in the Premier League with Chelsea, Newcastle United and Everton, joining Hatayspor only for this season after a stint in Saudi Arabia. The 31-year-old had been missing since February 6 after the devastating earthquake destroyed his apartment in Antakya, Hatay, in the hard-hit Kahramanmaras district while families slept.

“With the greatest of hearts, I must announce to all well-wishers that unfortunately Christian Atsu’s body was found this morning,” Atsu’s representative, Secher, who has been in Hatay for more than a week, said on Saturday. “My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”

“There are no words to describe our grief,” Hatayspor added on social media. “We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful human being.”

There was initial confusion when it was reported that Atsu had been saved from injuries before that turned out to be untrue and the player lost his life along with Yeni Malatyaspor goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkslan whose body was recovered according to Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Atsu was playing for Hatayspor and scored the late winner in a 1-0 win over Kasimpasa hours before the earthquake struck. And his latest social media update expressed his delight at scoring that winning goal less than 24 hours before the earthquake: “An important win for the team,” he wrote. “I’m glad to be on the score sheet.”

Atsu played for Chelsea and Newcastle in the past and won 65 caps for the Black Stars. All of his former clubs have publicly expressed hope for positive news regarding the search for Atsu in the immediate aftermath and are now united in their grief over his loss.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in the devastating earthquakes in Turkey,” said the magpie family. “A talented player and someone special, who will always be fondly remembered by the players, staff and fans.”

Everton said they were “deeply saddened” by the news, and Chelsea also publicly stated they were “devastated” by the news.

CBS Sports will continue to update this news story with more developments as they happen. For more news about the earthquake and local rescue efforts, stay tuned to CBS News.

