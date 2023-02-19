The remains of soccer player Atsu found in the ruins of the earthquake in Turkey





The body of former Ghana international player Christian Atsu was found after a devastating earthquake in Turkey, local media reported today, Saturday, quoting his manager.

Atsu, 31, was hit by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries.

There were initial reports of the former Chelsea and Newcastle player being rescued a day after the earthquake, but they turned out to be false.

His business manager in Turkey, Murat Uzunmehmet, told the Dubai Health Authority news agency on Saturday that his body was found under rubble in Turkey’s southern Hatay province.

We have come to his dead body. His belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found.”

Ghana’s foreign ministry said it had “received the unfortunate news”.

“The older brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an officer of the (Ghanaian) embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ghana said it was working with the Turkish government to organize the transfer of the body to Atsu’s home country for burial.

Midfielder Atsu spent four seasons at Chelsea before making a permanent move to Newcastle in 2017.

Last September, he signed with Turkish Super League club Hatayspor.

Chelsea issued a statement announcing: “It is with great sadness that Chelsea Football Club has received the news of Christian Atsu’s confirmation as one of the many victims of the horrific earthquake in Turkey and Syria.”

Newcastle also paid tribute to “a talented player and someone special”.

The club added: “He will always be remembered by the players, staff and fans.

Initially joining on loan, he played a key part in the Magpies squad that secured the Championship title in 2017 before making a permanent move to help us regain our place in the Premier League.

Search and rescue workers found Atsu’s body where he was staying at the Ronesans Residence, a block of high-rise luxury apartments that had flipped in the Hatay city of Antakya.

Turkish police arrested the building’s contractor at Istanbul airport last week on what appeared to be a flight to Montenegro, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

France Press agency

