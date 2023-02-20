Rescue workers rescue a small dog trapped under rubble in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey





Rescuers in Hatay, Turkey, have rescued a small dog that was trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building after a series of deadly and catastrophic earthquakes.

HATAY, Turkey — Rescuers in Hatay, Turkey successfully pulled a small dog from the rubble of a collapsed building after a deadly earthquake devastated the area earlier this month, and the entire rescue was caught on camera.

The video, which was recorded by Gürkan Ozturk on February 8, shows the dog, named Bambuk, taking sips of water as he patiently waits to be freed from the rubble by rescuers.

According to an Instagram post, Malik Bambuk was in intensive care at a nearby hospital after the disastrous earthquakes. Ozturk told Storyful that the dog’s family called him.

According to reports, more than 46,000 people died when earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria two weeks ago. Most of these deaths were reported in Turkey.

It is considered the deadliest earthquake in Turkey’s modern history

Keren Barnes, Mercy Corps’ country director for Syria, explains how the organization is helping those affected by a series of catastrophic earthquakes two weeks ago.

The death toll continues to rise in Turkey and Syria after nearly two weeks of a series of catastrophic earthquakes, making this the deadliest disaster in modern Turkish history.

The first quake, with a magnitude of 7.8, hit the area on Feb. 6 at 4:17 AM local time (8:17 PM EST Feb. 5). This was followed almost immediately by a strong 6.7-magnitude aftershock, according to the USGS.

Nine hours later, a powerful 7.5-magnitude aftershock hit the region – just one of thousands of aftershocks of varying magnitude that have rocked the region for weeks.

