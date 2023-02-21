A new earthquake hits Turkey and Syria





Ankara, Turkey –

New reports of building collapses have emerged in Syria after another strong earthquake hit the Turkish province of Hatay, which was devastated by a powerful earthquake two weeks ago.

Turkey’s disaster management agency, Avad, said the 6.4-magnitude quake was centered around the town of Defne in Hatay province. It was followed by a second tremor of magnitude 5.8.

NTV television said the quake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6 killed nearly 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since then.

Some media reported that in the regions of Idlib and Aleppo, which were severely affected by the new earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.4, some buildings collapsed and electricity and internet services were cut off in parts of the region.

Media said many people fled their homes and gathered in open areas.

Meanwhile, the Syrian opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, issued an alert urging residents in the rebel-held northwest of the country to follow instructions issued earlier on earthquakes and how to evacuate buildings.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority has raised the confirmed death toll in Turkey from the previous earthquake to 41,156. This brings the total death toll in both Turkey and Syria to 44,844.

Search and rescue operations for survivors have been called off in most of the quake area, but Disaster and Emergency Management Chief Yunus Sezer told reporters that search teams were pressing ahead with their efforts in more than a dozen collapsed buildings – most of them in the hardest hit province. Hatay.

There has been no sign of anyone alive under the rubble since three members of the same family – a mother, father and a 12-year-old boy – were pulled out of a collapsed building in Hatay on Saturday. The boy later died.

The European Union’s health agency has warned of the risks of disease outbreaks in the coming weeks.

“Food- and water-borne illnesses, respiratory infections, and vaccine-preventable infections pose a risk in the coming period, with the potential for disease outbreaks, particularly as survivors move into temporary shelters,” the CDC said.

“A rise in cholera cases in the affected areas is a high probability in the coming weeks,” she said, noting that authorities in northwestern Syria have already reported thousands of infections since September, and a planned vaccination campaign has been delayed due to the outbreak. earthquake.

The center also warned of viral infections such as hepatitis A, parasites and bacterial infections that can all spread due to the difficult hygiene conditions in emergency shelters and camps.

Syria’s Minister of Public Works and Housing, Suhail Abdel Latif, said the Syrian government would secure 350 housing units for those displaced by the earthquake and called on “friendly countries” to send more.

“We will secure the affected people within the limits of our capabilities, but after a while it is not possible to continue sheltering families in order to preserve their health,” he said.

Housing was an urgent need in all of the quake-hit areas, with many families sleeping in makeshift tents or crowding into crowded schools and sports stadiums.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is running in elections in May or June, said his country would start building tens of thousands of new homes as early as next month.

Erdogan said that the new buildings will not be more than three or four stories high, and will be built on solid ground and with higher standards and in consultation with “professors of geophysics, geotechnology, geology and seismology” and other experts.

“We want to avoid disasters…by turning our settlements away from the lowlands into the lowlands [more solid] Erdogan said in a televised speech during a visit to the hard-hit Hatay province.

The Turkish leader said the destroyed cultural monuments would be rebuilt in accordance with their “historical and cultural fabric”.

Erdogan said about 1.6 million people were staying in temporary shelters.

US Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken was applauded for the support provided by the Americans in the aftermath of the earthquake.

In Ankara, Blinken said the US government responded “within hours” to the disaster and has so far dispatched hundreds of personnel and relief supplies. But he said that ordinary Americans also responded to the “heartbreaking” images from the quake zone.

“We have nearly $80 million in private donations in the United States, [from] individual. When I visited the Turkish Embassy in Washington, I almost couldn’t get through the front door because boxes were piled all over the corridor leading to the embassy.

NATO says a ship carrying 600 temporary container homes has left Italy and is expected to arrive in Turkey next week.

The military coalition has pledged to send more than 1,000 containers to be used as temporary shelters for at least 4,000 people displaced by the earthquake.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, who visited the quake-ravaged area last week, described the incident as the worst disaster in the alliance’s history.

