Panic with Turkey, Syria shook again earthquake 6.3 million





ANTAYYA, Turkey, Feb 20 (Reuters) – A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey near the Syrian border late on Monday, causing panic and further damage to buildings, two weeks after the country’s worst earthquake in modern history. It left tens of thousands dead.

Two Reuters correspondents said the tremors were strong and lasting, damaging buildings and leaving dust in the night air in the center of Antakya, where it was epicenter. Reuters correspondents said the quake was also felt in Egypt and Lebanon.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said the quake occurred at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles).

Police patrolled Antakya while ambulances rushed to the quake-hit area near the city Two people fainted, while others filled the streets around Central Park making emergency calls on cellphones.

Reuters saw Turkish rescue teams running on foot after the latest quake to check on residents, most of whom were living in makeshift tents after the earthquake two weeks ago.

Latest updates

Muna Al-Omar, a resident, said she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when the earthquake struck.

“I thought the earth would open up under my feet,” she said, sobbing as she held her 7-year-old son in her arms.

[1/3] People react after an earthquake in Antakya in Turkey’s Hatay province, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Clauda Kilkoen

“Will there be another aftershock?” she asked.

The two major earthquakes on Feb. 6, which also shook neighboring Syria, displaced more than a million people and killed far more than the latest official toll of 46,000 in both countries.

Smaller quakes have rocked the region in the past two weeks, but Monday’s quake was the biggest since Feb. 6.

“It was very strong. It shook us out of our places,” said Burhan Abdel Rahman, who was emerging from his tent in a camp in the city center of Antakya when the quake struck.

“I called relatives in Syria, Adana, Mersin, Izmir, everywhere to check on them.”

Turkey’s Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) urged residents to stay away from the Mediterranean coast due to the possibility of a 50-centimeter rise in the water level due to the quake.

Videos circulating on social media that were not verified by Reuters showed passengers at Antakya Airport taking cover in panic as the quake struck the glass building.

Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay in Ankara. Written by Parisa Hafezi. Editing by Mark Heinrichs, Alexander Smith and Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/magnitude-63-earthquake-strikes-turkey-syria-border-region-emsc-2023-02-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos