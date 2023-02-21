A new earthquake hits Turkey and Syria. 3 dead and hundreds injured





Turkish authorities said that a 6.4-magnitude earthquake killed three people and injured more than 200 others in parts of Turkey two weeks ago, as a result of a massive earthquake that killed tens of thousands. More buildings collapsed, trapping some people, while dozens of injuries were recorded in neighboring Syria as well.

Monday’s epicenter was in the town of Defne, in Turkey’s Hatay province, one of the hardest hit areas in a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck on February 6. It was felt in Syria, Jordan, Cyprus, Israel and as far away as Egypt. , followed by another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said three were killed and 213 wounded. Search and rescue efforts are underway in three collapsed buildings, where six people are believed to be trapped.

Haber Turk TV reported that police in Hatay rescued a person trapped inside a three-storey building and were trying to reach three others inside. She added that among those trapped were transport workers who helped people move furniture and other belongings from the building, which was damaged in the massive earthquake.

Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported that six people were injured in Aleppo by falling debris. The White Helmets, the civil defense in northwest Syria, reported more than 130 injuries, most of them non-life-threatening, including fractures and cases of people fainting from fear, while a number of buildings collapsed in areas already affected by the earthquake.

The February 6 earthquake killed nearly 45,000 people in both countries – the vast majority of them in Turkey, where more than 1.5 million people live in temporary shelters. Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since then.

HaberTurk journalists writing from Hatay said they were jolted by Monday’s earthquake and held on to each other to avoid falling.

In the Turkish city of Adana, eyewitness Alejandro Malaver said people left their homes on the streets, carrying blankets in their cars. Everyone is really scared and “nobody wants to go home,” Malaver said.

Mehmet Salihgullari, from a village near Samandag, said he was eating in a restaurant when the building started shaking.

“We all threw ourselves outside and just kept shaking outside,” he said.

In the Syrian city of Idlib, frightened residents prepared to sleep in parks and other public spaces, while gas lines formed at petrol stations as people tried to get as far away as possible from any buildings that might collapse.

The Syrian American Medical Society, which runs hospitals in northern Syria, said it had treated a number of patients – including a 7-year-old boy – who had heart attacks due to fear in the aftermath of the new earthquake.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Hatay earlier on Monday and said his government would start construction of nearly 200,000 new homes in the quake-hit region early next month.

Erdogan said that the new buildings will not be more than three or four stories high, and will be built on solid ground and with higher standards and in consultation with “professors of geophysics, geotechnology, geology and seismology” and other experts.

The Turkish leader said the destroyed cultural monuments would be rebuilt in accordance with their “historical and cultural fabric”.

Erdogan said about 1.6 million people are currently staying in temporary shelters.

Turkey’s Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) on Monday raised the confirmed death toll from the Feb. 6 earthquake in Turkey to 41,156. This brought the total death toll in both Turkey and Syria to 44,844.

Search and rescue operations for survivors have been called off in most of the quake area, but Disaster and Emergency Management Chief Yunus Sezer said earlier that search teams are continuing their efforts in more than a dozen collapsed buildings – mostly in Hatay province.

There has been no sign of anyone alive under the rubble since three members of the same family – a mother, father and a 12-year-old boy – were pulled from a collapsed building in Hatay on Saturday. The boy later died.

Authorities said more than 110,000 buildings in 11 quake-hit Turkish provinces were either destroyed or damaged so badly by the Feb. 6 quake that they had to be demolished.

On Monday, the European Union’s health agency warned of the risks of disease outbreaks in the coming weeks. “Food- and water-borne illnesses, respiratory infections, and vaccine-preventable infections pose a risk in the coming period, with the potential for disease outbreaks, especially as survivors move to temporary shelters,” the CDC said.

“A rise in cholera cases in the affected areas is a great possibility in the coming weeks,” she said, noting that authorities in northwestern Syria have reported thousands of infections since last September, and a planned vaccination campaign was delayed due to the outbreak. earthquake.

