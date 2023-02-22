Turkey and Syria are facing more losses after the recent earthquake





ISTANBUL (AP) — Survivors of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria 15 days ago, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing hundreds of thousands, dealt with more trauma and loss Tuesday after another deadly quake and aftershocks rocked the region.

The epicenter of the 6.4-magnitude earthquake, which hit Monday evening, was in the Defne region of the Turkish province of Hatay, which was one of the areas hardest hit by the February 6 earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale and claimed nearly 46,000 lives in the two countries.

Turkey’s Disaster Management Authority said the new earthquake killed six people and injured 294 others, including 18 in critical condition. Media outlets loyal to the Syrian government said that a woman and a girl died as a result of panic as a result of the earthquake that struck the governorates of Hama and Tartous.

Read more: How to help the 7.8 earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

Monday’s earthquake was felt in Jordan, Cyprus, Israel, Lebanon and Egypt. This was followed by a 5.8-magnitude earthquake and dozens of aftershocks. The White Helmets civil defense organization in northwest Syria said about 190 people were injured in rebel-held areas and several dilapidated buildings collapsed, but there were no reports of anyone being trapped under the rubble.

In Turkey, teacher Zuhair Kabar, 42, said he was mourning the loss of relatives in the original quake and having a meal with his aunt and uncle near the town of Hatay in Samandağ when they felt tremors on Monday.

He said, “I rocked a little bit, and then I fell asleep hard.” “The electricity went out and there was screaming everywhere. There were small children in the house. They were screaming, and my aunt was crying.”

On February 6, Kabar rushed to try to help his cousin, cousin’s wife, and the couple’s young sons from the rubble of their collapsed home, but did not survive.

“We barely got over the grief (from the first earthquake),” he said.

And while his extended family’s home withstood the earthquake earlier in the month, on Monday it was damaged. Kabar said they are too scared to sleep there and plan to stay in a big tent and in cars.

We’re trying to stay strong but it’s a terrifying process. The cities we knew, the memories we had, are destroyed.” When we go out into the streets, there is only rubble and heavy machinery. It’s like a horror movie scene.”

Turkish officials warned residents not to go to the ruins of their homes, but people did so to recover what they could. Three of the two dead were inside a damaged four-storey building when the new quake struck.

Watch: Blinken visits Turkey and pledges more disaster aid after earthquakes

Turkish news agency DHA said aftershocks and instability of the structure complicated rescue efforts, and it took search crews several hours to find the bodies.

Dr. Tahsin Cinar, an anesthesiologist who uses vacation time to help provide medical care in Hatay as a representative of the Turkish Medical Association, said earthquake survivors need serious help with their mental health.

“They feel lonely, empty and very anxious. Even a small tremor triggers a very anxious reaction,” he said.

Cinar and other volunteers initially provided emergency care to people with physical injuries. Now, they see more signs of trauma, depression, and stress that come with the lack of safe housing, wintry weather, and hiatus in education.

“There is almost nothing to create social welfare,” he said.

After the first earthquake, student Ada Yıldırım took the bus to go help in Hatay Province, where her family lives. On Monday, she was alone in an apartment in the Reyhanli district, near the Syrian border, when “everything started shaking very quickly.”

“The earthquake was really bad, really bad,” she said.

A group of people with children spent the night outside, some in their cars. Yildirim said they had been waiting for the tents for three days but now needed them more urgently.

“If we can’t stay home, what are we supposed to do?” She said.

About 13.5 million people live in the 11 quake-hit provinces of Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 865,000 people were living in tents as of Tuesday. About 270 tent cities were set up in the affected governorates, and the winter weather increased the suffering of the displaced citizens.

Umit Ozalp, who has lived in Antakya for 40 years, was getting ready to leave, and he joined others with a few small suitcases at a bus stop.

“We have nothing left. Our home is our home, our children. We have lost our job. Our situation is painful,” Ozalp said.

Kenan Caglar, an employee of a bus company, said that the company transports no less than 2,000 passengers per day, most of them heading to Istanbul or the Mediterranean cities of Antalya and Mersin.

The majority of deaths in the massive Feb. 6 earthquake, which was followed by a magnitude 7.5 quake nine hours later, were in Turkey, where at least 42,310 people died, according to the disaster management agency.

Authorities said more than 110,000 buildings in 11 Turkish provinces were either destroyed or damaged so badly that they needed to be demolished.

The Turkish Minister of Defense said that about 20,000 Syrians living in Turkey have returned to Syria after the earthquakes.

“They are returning to their lands because they lost their homes and relatives,” Hulusi Akar said from Hatay on Tuesday.

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/turkey-syria-face-more-loss-after-latest-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos