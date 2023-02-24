Every two minutes a woman dies due to pregnancy or childbirth: UN agency

Every two minutes, a woman dies during pregnancy or childbirth, according to the latest estimates released today by United Nations agencies. This report, Maternal mortality trendsreveals an alarming decline in women’s health over recent years, as maternal deaths have increased or stagnated in almost every region of the world.

“While pregnancy should be a time of great hope and a positive experience for all women, it is tragically still a shockingly dangerous experience for millions around the world who do not have access to high-quality, respectful health care,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. organization (WHO). “These new statistics reveal the urgent need to ensure that every woman and girl has access to critical health services before, during and after childbirth, so that they can fully exercise their reproductive rights.”

The report, which tracks maternal deaths at national, regional and global levels from 2000 to 2020, shows that in 2020 there were an estimated 287,000 maternal deaths worldwide. This is only a slight decrease from the 309,000 in 2016 when the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) came into force. While the report presents some significant progress in reducing maternal deaths between 2000 and 2015, gains have largely stalled, or in some cases even reversed, after this point.

At two out of eight UN regions – Europe and North America and Latin America and the Caribbean – the maternal mortality rate increased from 2016 to 2020 by 17% and 15%, respectively. Elsewhere, the rate stagnated. However, the report states that progress is possible. For example, two regions – Australia and New Zealand and Central and South Asia – experienced significant declines (by 35% and 16% respectively) in their maternal mortality rates over the same period, as did 31 countries worldwide.

“For millions of families, the miracle of birth is marred by the tragedy of maternal death,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “No mother should fear for her life while bringing a baby into the world, especially when the knowledge and tools to treat common complications are available. Equality in health care gives every mother, no matter who she is or where she is, a fair chance for a safe birth and a healthy future with her family.”

In overall numbers, maternal mortality remains largely concentrated in the poorest parts of the world and in conflict-affected countries. In 2020, about 70% of all maternal deaths were in sub-Saharan Africa. In nine countries facing severe humanitarian crises, maternal mortality rates were more than double the world average (551 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, compared to 223 worldwide).

“This report is another powerful reminder of the urgent need to redouble our commitment to women’s and adolescent health,” said Juan Pablo Uribe, Global Director for Health, Nutrition and Population at the World Bank and Director of the Global Fund for Financing. . “With urgent action, more investment in primary health care and stronger, more resilient health systems, we can save lives, improve health and well-being, and advance the rights and opportunities of women and adolescents.”

Severe bleeding, high blood pressure, pregnancy-related infections, complications of unsafe abortion, and underlying conditions that can be worsened by pregnancy (such as HIV/AIDS and malaria) are the leading causes of maternal death. All of this is largely preventable and curable with access to high-quality and respectful health care.

Community-based primary health care can meet the needs of women, children and adolescents and provide equal access to key services such as assisted childbirth and antenatal and postnatal care, childhood vaccinations, nutrition and family planning. However, insufficient financing of the primary health care system, lack of trained health workers and weak supply chains of medical products threaten progress.

Approximately a a third of women they don’t even have four of the recommended eight antenatal examinations or receiving basic postnatal care, while some 270 million women they do not have access to modern family planning methods. Exercising control over their reproductive health – particularly deciding whether and when to have children – is essential to ensure that women can plan and time their births and protect their health. Inequalities related to income, education, race, or ethnicity further increase the risks for marginalized pregnant women, who have the least access to basic maternal care but are most likely to experience underlying health problems during pregnancy.

“It is unacceptable that so many women continue to die needlessly in pregnancy and childbirth. Over 280,000 deaths in one year are unconscionable,” said UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem. “We can and must do better by investing urgently in family planning and filling the global shortfall of 900,000 midwives so that every woman can receive life-saving care. We have the tools, knowledge and resources to end preventable maternal deaths; what we need now is political will.”



The COVID-19 pandemic may have further slowed progress in maternal health. Noting that the current data series ends in 2020, more data will be needed to show the true effect of the pandemic on maternal mortality. However, COVID-19 infections can increase risks during pregnancy, so countries should take measures to ensure that pregnant women and those planning to become pregnant have access to vaccines against COVID-19 and effective prenatal care.

“Reducing maternal mortality remains one of the most pressing global health challenges,” said John Wilmoth, director of the Department of Population at the Department of Economic and Social Affairs. “Stopping preventable maternal deaths and ensuring universal access to quality maternal health care requires sustained national and international efforts and unwavering commitment, especially for the most vulnerable populations. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every mother, everywhere, survives childbirth, so that she and her children could thrive.”

The report reveals that the world must significantly accelerate progress to meet global targets to reduce maternal deaths or risk the lives of more than a million women by 2030.

Notes for editors

Report: Maternal Mortality Trends 2000 to 2020: Estimates by WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, World Bank Group and UNDESA/Population Department (Includes access to data, estimates, model codes and country profiles)

Access to key data here.

Multimedia content available at: https://who.canto.global/b/N9PVG

About the report

The report produced by WHO on behalf of the United Nations Inter-Agency Group on Maternal Mortality Estimates comprising WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, the World Bank Group and the Population Division of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. It uses national data to estimate maternal mortality levels and trends from 2000 to 2020. The data in this new publication supersedes all previous estimates published by WHO and the United Nations Inter-Agency Group on Maternal Mortality Estimates.

About data

The SDG target for maternal mortality is a global maternal mortality ratio (MMR) of less than 70 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030. The global MMR in 2020 is estimated at 223 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, down from 227 in 2015 and from 339 in 2000. During the Millennium Development Goals period from 2000 to 2015, the global annual rate of reduction was 2.7%, but this fell to negligible levels during the first five years of the SDG period (from 2016 . until 2020).

The report includes data disaggregated by the following regions, which are used for sustainable development reporting: Central Asia and South Asia; Sub-Saharan Africa; North America and Europe; Latin America and the Caribbean; Western Asia and North Africa; Australia and New Zealand; East Asia and Southeast Asia, and Oceania excluding Australia and New Zealand.

Maternal death is defined as death caused by complications of pregnancy or childbirth, which occurs while the woman is pregnant or within six weeks of the end of the pregnancy.