Solidarity with the earthquake showed that Greece and Turkey are the closest again





The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not in any way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

It has been more than two weeks since the devastating earthquakes rocked Turkey and Syria, yet heartbreaking calls for help continue.

Tens of thousands are still without adequate housing, and still searching for loved ones who are trapped under the rubble or need medical attention.

The devastation is a nightmare from which one cannot escape when considering that no fewer than 13 million people have been affected.

Although there has certainly been no shortage of messages of sincere solidarity around the world, perhaps that is why so many people have chosen action over words to express their feelings.

The support coming from the Balkan countries, whose countries have strong historical ties to Turkey, has led to a series of very moving moments, both diplomatically and personally.

While the contributions of all countries helped those who needed it most and were welcomed with gratitude by government and people alike, one interaction stood out: between the Greeks and the Turks.

The turbulent past does not mean that Greece and Turkey do not get along

Our countries share a turbulent past, with many grievances and unresolved issues.

Sadly, they still inject an unhealthy dose of toxicity into the political – albeit very rarely, personal – relationships of “normal” times.

To the outside world, it often appears as if this toxicity makes most people hate their neighbors, while government officials only wish to wreak havoc on their peers.

This couldn’t be further from the truth. Most of us with ties to Greece or Turkey – or both – have always known this.

In response to the earthquake, we’ve shown how close we are to those who didn’t know it yet, too.

That is why it came as no surprise that the Greek rescue team, EMAK, was among the first to reach Turkey and help rescue people trapped under the rubble.

Videos and photos of their efforts went viral when the team rescued 7-year-old Fatima from a collapsed building in Iskenderun on February 7.

‘a friend in need is a friend indeed’

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was the first EU minister to visit Turkey, where he met his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and flew over the affected areas to understand the situation.

The country’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced in Brussels that “Greece will be on the front lines to organize an EU donor summit to obtain additional funds for reconstruction assistance and earthquake relief.”

These efforts were met with an outpouring of appreciation from both the public and officials in Turkey, as reflected in one of the tweets posted by the Turkish Embassy in Athens: “A friend in need is truly a friend. The Greek people continue to extend a helping hand to the Turkish earthquake victims.”

On social media, thousands of comments of gratitude were exchanged, and conversations revolved around what we have in common rather than what divides us.

These exchanges, filled with messages of peace, solidarity and gratitude, have united people on a level not seen since the terrible earthquakes of 1999 – again when Turkey and Greece united over a disaster that affected both.

“I told the world I love you”

On a civil society level, blood donations have been organized across Greece, and trucks full of humanitarian aid have been sent from more than 330 Greek municipalities to Turkey.

Students, companies, NGOs as well as ordinary people have taken it upon themselves to set up collection points for various commodities such as food, medicine, clothes and other required items.

Others started digital campaigns to raise funds on their platforms and spread the word about what was happening.

The wave of solidarity can be felt across the country.

Greek daily newspaper Kathimerini published an illustration with the slogan “We are all Turks”.

Greek public broadcaster ERT kicked off its morning news with a Turkish song “Ben seni sevdiğumi, dünyalara bildirdum” – “I told the world I love you” – while showing videos of the earthquake’s impact.

It is safe to say that no one in Greece was left unaffected.

Only important blood is used to save lives

And it shows that Turkey and Greece helping each other in times of need is nothing new: In bad times, we’ve always stuck together, no matter the political situation.

Whether it is the Greeks helping the Turks or the Turks helping the Greeks, when things go wrong, we can count on each other.

Let’s learn from this and apply the same spirit of friendship to the good times. In particular, I hope that young people in both countries will grow up seeing their neighbors as sisters and brothers who speak a language different from their own.

And the next time we hear politicians talk about war between our people, let us remember: The only blood that matters is the blood used to save lives, not the blood shed to take them.

The official death toll is still rising since February 6, approaching 50,000 (at least 42,000 in Turkey and 7,000 in Syria), though many experts estimate the final toll could be higher than the staggering 150,000.

Our help is still crucial. If you can, please continue to donate to trusted organizations. It can make a big difference.

Marcos Moskovidis is the founder and editor-in-chief of the EU FOR YOU youth education project. Connecting civil society across borders is a major focus of its work.

At Euronews, we believe that all opinions matter. Contact us at [email protected] to submit your presentations or submissions and be part of the conversation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2023/02/23/earthquake-solidarity-showed-that-greece-and-turkey-are-the-closest-of-kin-yet-again The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos