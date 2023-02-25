Earthquake shakes Monmouthshire and Boise





Parts of South Wales have been hit by an earthquake.

Residents across South Wales reported a violent earthquake that occurred just before midnight. According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred at 23.59

The earthquake was reported by people in Abergavenny, Crickhoyle, Llangenider, Llanover and Llanvoest, most of whom said that furniture and windows shook.

Earlier this month, parts of North Wales were hit by an earthquake which, according to the British Geological Survey, had its epicenter in Llwynmawr in the Cerriog Valley in Wrexham, at 10.08am on Saturday (4 February).

It is unclear if the small quake was felt in the region, as it was only measured by BGS at 0.9 on the Richter scale at a depth of 13 km.

An earthquake was also recorded on December 27 last year with its epicenter in Llanbeder near Crickwell

Lannibeder earthquake recorded last December (British Geological Survey)

The earthquake was reportedly felt as far away in Ronda Valley, Merthyr and Mountain Ash, with people taking to social media to report their homes shaking, windows rattling and a loud bang being heard.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the epicenter of the 3.8-magnitude earthquake was located in Hirwan at a depth of 2 km. According to testimonials on the site, most people experience a violent jolt that lasts for a second or two, with small aftershocks reported.

“I thought a large piece of furniture had fallen off.” said one man, while another woman said she thought her son had fallen out of bed.

There were no reports of damage locally so far.

Earthquake at Monmouth Monitoring Station (British Geological Survey)

