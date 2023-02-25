A 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits the Nigde province in central Turkey | Earthquake news





The quake was at a depth of seven kilometers and hit Bor district on Saturday afternoon.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 shook the Turkish central Anatolian province of Nijde, just over two weeks after two devastating earthquakes killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria, the earthquake monitoring center in Kandilli said.

Turkey’s Disaster Management Agency said Saturday’s quake had a depth of seven kilometers and hit Bor district at 1:27 pm (10:27 GMT). There have been no reports of injuries so far.

Vice President Fuat Oktay said that response teams are on the ground to assess any damage.

“There is no negative situation at the moment. May God protect our country and our nation from all kinds of disasters,” he said on Twitter.

Get well soon to all our compatriots who were affected by the earthquake in the Bor district of Niğde.

Our teams are in the field, and damage assessment work continues. There is no negative situation at the moment.

May God protect our country and our nation from all disasters.

February 25,

Bor is located 350 kilometers (218 miles) west of the quake-ravaged Turkish-Syrian border area.

In the earthquakes that struck earlier this month, more than 44,000 people were killed in Turkey, where 11 provinces were affected, while the last announced toll in Syria reached 5,914.

The earthquakes were followed by more than 9,000 aftershocks, and in Turkey they destroyed more than 173,000 buildings and left nearly two million residents homeless, according to government data.

Nearly 240,000 rescue workers, including volunteers, continue to work in 11 quake-hit provinces in Turkey. Access to some of the earthquake-affected areas was difficult at first, but recovery efforts are continuing and casualty numbers are increasing as it progresses.

There have been no reports of survivors being rescued in recent days.

There have been renewed fears of another major earthquake in densely populated Istanbul, but a prominent Turkish seismologist reassured that the danger “has not increased”.

“The danger has not increased because we are talking about completely different systems,” Dogan Calafat, director of the Istanbul Seismological and Tsunami Center at the Kandilli Observatory, told AFP.

About 20 million people in Turkey were affected by the earthquake, while the United Nations estimates that 8.8 million people were affected in Syria. Less information came from Syria, where many people were already living in precarious conditions after years of civil war.

