A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Wales in the middle of the night, as terrified locals described a tremor…

A small earthquake was recorded in south Wales just before midnight Friday, with shocked locals describing houses and walls shaking.

Speaking to Sky News, Matt O’Shea, from the Blainaw Gwent area, said: “The whole house shook for about five seconds,” while others said they thought someone had crashed into a wall.

Residents said on social media that at first they weren’t sure what had happened.

Shelly Organ, who was among the many locals expressing their shock on social media, wrote on Facebook: “When we were in Truederio we honestly thought someone had hit a wall so we made sure the kids were still asleep and went out to check and it was There are few of them. The street thinks the same.

She added, “It made the house shake a little bit as it felt like something had happened outside, glad it didn’t.”

Another resident of the Cwm in Blaenau Gwent told Sky News: “I felt the earthquake and was really worried. It made our house shake, it was loud and I could clearly feel it being loud.

Another local resident said: “We just had an earthquake in South Wales, the first one I’ve ever felt… I thought someone was trying to break into my house.”

The Android Earthquake Alerts System determined the earthquake to be a magnitude 4.2. Image: Google

There were also reports of people feeling the effects of the earthquake in Cardiff, Birmingham, Liverpool, Merthyr, Somerset and Shropshire.

The farthest on record was the Euromed Seismological Center website in Nottingham, 193 kilometers away.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the quake had a magnitude of 3.8 and occurred at a depth of two kilometers a minute before midnight.

The NGO identified the site as 12 km north of Rwanda.

Meanwhile, Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts System said the quake had a magnitude of 4.2.

The British Geological Survey, the main provider of seismic data in the UK, has not yet provided any information.

