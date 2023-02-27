



In the aftermath of the 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the south-eastern region of Afghanistan, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Secretariat revised its emergency appeal, increased the funding request from CHF 80 million to CHF 90 million, and extended the framework The operation timeline is until 31 December 2023. The increase in funding requirements was necessary to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to increase its humanitarian assistance as well as to implement interventions that bridge development. Expanding the geographical coverage of the operation from 19 to all 34 provinces of the country and increasing the target to 1 million people. The emergency appeal review includes two operational strategies: the earthquake in Paktika and Khost seeking CHF 10 million, and the broader humanitarian crises seeking CHF 80 million. To date, 72 percent of the earthquake response operational strategy has been funded. Further funding contributions are needed to enable the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), with the support of the International Federation, to continue providing humanitarian assistance and protection to people affected by the earthquake.

Situation analysis

Description of the crisis

On June 22, 2022, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Afghanistan, causing widespread devastation in already vulnerable areas in Paktika and Khost provinces. About 1,036 deaths (230 of them children) and 2,949 injuries (591 of them children) were recorded. In addition to the devastating loss of life and injuries, the earthquake destroyed critical infrastructure – including homes, health facilities, schools and water systems – leaving thousands vulnerable to further damage.

According to the shelter group, 7,715 homes were destroyed, and 7,056 families were destroyed. In the aftermath of the disaster, ARCS launched a response operation and launched an appeal for CHF 10 million to assist ARCS relief and relief efforts.

By the end of January 2023, the International Federation and the network of partners of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement had reached more than 93,725 people with at least one form of humanitarian assistance. This includes supporting 19,984 people with health services, 56,444 people with Multipurpose Emergency Cash Assistance (MPCA), and 35,141 people with household items and shelter repair assistance; 18,855 people were also reached with household items, and 93,725 people were reached with risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) for health measures to prevent the spread of acute watery diarrhea (AWD).

In terms of gaps, not all families whose homes were completely destroyed and/or severely damaged received assistance to rebuild/repair. Hundreds of families are still living in camps or taking refuge in homemade shelters as a means of coping with the winter. Life-saving winter response packages are immediately needed.

Recent decrees by the authorities, particularly on women’s participation in society, have increased protection needs by 25 percent. Influenced communities were in areas with strong conservative cultures that limited the level of participation of the female sex. Efforts have been made for a balanced approach that takes care of cultural practices while enabling access to all affected people, particularly in areas close to major urban centres.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/afghanistan/afghanistan-khost-and-paktika-earthquake-emergency-appeal-no-mdraf007-operation-update-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

