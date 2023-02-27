Launching a Hurricane Fundraising Appeal, Similar to the 2011 Earthquake Response | February 27, 2023





An international fundraising campaign, modeled after the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, was launched in the aftermath of the devastating effects of Hurricane Gabriel.

Clean-up costs from recent severe weather are expected to run into the billions and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, speaking in Parliament, said this new appeal would allow people to help.

“We will look to attract international donations to complement the generosity of New Zealanders,” Hipkins said. Asked if the fundraising appeal was the right approach, given that we are facing a cost-of-living crisis, Hipkins said he knew there were people out there with strong connections to New Zealand. He said the appeal would allow people to make “small donations”.

People can text GIVE 2454 to donate $3 to the hurricane appeal. There is also the option of online banking (Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Fund, 03 0251 0040146 00) and direct purchase options at all commercial banks.

The appeal will be overseen by a special fund, which will focus on medium- to long-term recovery projects. “As we have seen in Christchurch, it is often the facilities where people gather that need the most assistance. Whether it is sports clubs, pastures or community halls, there is a huge need across the many affected areas.”

And on March 18, there will be a special lotto drawing, with all proceeds going to the Hurricane Recovery Program.

Hepkins confirmed that the nationwide state of emergency would continue, with a particular focus on Tyrawhiti and Hawke’s Bay. Other regions will go into transition over the coming days.

There were now only eight sections of the state highway still closed after the tornado. About 80 people remained in civil defense shelters, and four people are still missing. This is down from about 7,000 in the days after the tornado, which Hipkins called a “remarkable” effort by the police.

More than 40,000 insurance claims have been registered, with as many as 1,800 families in Auckland alone potentially needing temporary housing. “I am committed…to stand shoulder to shoulder with affected areas. We will support them and partner with them to lead their local responses,” Hipkins said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has confirmed that the census will go ahead on March 7 – but that follow-up activity in the regions will be extended as a result of the hurricane.

Hepkins also paid tribute to former minister Chester Burrows, who died at the age of 65. “I’ve always found him to be a really honest shooter, someone I really enjoyed working with…and a decent all-round guy,” Hipkins said.

