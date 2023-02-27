Nigeria donates one million dollars to Turkey





The PUNCH has learned that a delegation of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Ret.), led by the Minister of Federal Capital, has provided a $1 million support fund to the Turkish government.

Bello and other members of the delegation were received by the Turkish Foreign Minister, Ambassador Mevlut Cavusoglu, at the Foreign Ministry in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

The visit followed the catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6, which killed nearly 50,000 people, including former Chelsea and Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu.

Bello noted that Buhari was not able to personally pay a condolence visit to the country due to the scheduled general elections in Nigeria.

The FCT Minister conveyed the President’s heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Government and people of Turkey on the devastating earthquake.

The minister also handed over a letter of condolence from Buhari as well as a promissory note from the Central Bank of Nigeria worth $1 million for transfer to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He said this symbol is a donation from the Government of Nigeria to support the ongoing humanitarian efforts to mitigate the effects of the tragic earthquake.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Minister explained in his statements, that President Erdogan was unable to receive the delegation personally due to the requirements of direct supervision of humanitarian efforts in the 11 southern provinces hit by the earthquake, namely Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep and Hatay. , Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, Elazig.

Minister Buhari thanked the government and people of Nigeria for their show of solidarity and financial, as well as material support to the Republic of Turkey in its difficult times.

He noted that the First Lady of Nigeria, Hajia Aisha Muhammad Buhari, had earlier donated 10,000 blankets on behalf of the African First Ladies Forum to humanitarian efforts in the country.

Cavusoglu told the Nigerian delegation that as of February 23, 2023, at least 43,000 people are confirmed dead while 14 million people are affected in 11 districts of the country. He added that the government decided to start rebuilding new cities with all associated infrastructures in all disaster sites.

The Minister, while wishing Nigeria a successful and peaceful general election, emphasized that in compliance with the country’s constitution, the Government of Turkey is also committed to holding the next general elections scheduled for June 18, 2023, despite the devastating effects of the elections. Earthquake.

