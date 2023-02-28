The World Bank estimates that the earthquake caused $34 billion in damages to Turkey





The earthquake that struck Turkey this month caused $34 billion in damages, according to an assessment by the World Bank that confirms the extent of the physical devastation caused by the natural disaster.

The World Bank said on Monday that rebuilding in 11 provinces affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake and aftershock could cost up to $68 billion, with residential buildings, schools, hospitals and public infrastructure requiring repair work. The bank added that more than 105,000 buildings were severely damaged or collapsed.

“This disaster serves as a reminder of Turkey’s significant earthquake risks and the need to enhance the resilience of its public and private infrastructure,” said Humberto Lopez, World Bank Country Director for Turkey.

The World Bank report, one of the most detailed studies yet of the aftermath of Turkey’s worst earthquake in nearly a century, highlights the sheer scale of the disaster and the rebuilding efforts that need to take place. About 50,000 people were killed by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, while the World Bank estimates that more than 1.25 million people are now homeless.

The earthquake has become a major political issue in Turkey, where Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government faces intense criticism over its initial response to the disaster as well as a 2018 amnesty program that forgave millions for building defects.

Meanwhile, Turkish media allied with the government attacked the leaders of municipalities where opposition parties are in power, accusing them of failing to take appropriate measures to protect buildings from ground shaking in an area known to be prone to earthquakes.

The World Bank said the severity of the damage was due to the earthquake’s unusual strength, shallowness of the quake and also a “potential lack of compliance” with Turkey’s rules for building construction and maintenance.

Residential properties suffered the most damage in dollar terms at $18 billion, with non-residential buildings and infrastructure damaged at $9.7 billion and $6.4 billion, respectively. The World Bank said at least 15 hospitals sustained partial or serious damage, according to provisional estimates. Approximately 190 historic buildings, which required extensive and specialized renovations, sustained either severe or moderate damage.

Overall, the damage amounts to about 4 percent of Turkey’s economic output for 2021, but the World Bank projects that when secondary factors such as higher material and labor costs are taken into account, the overall cost to GDP could be higher.

Turkey’s southern Hatay province has been particularly hard hit. The World Bank said that the damage to residential buildings in the area is equivalent to nearly 42 percent of their total value, with the so-called “damage ratio” recording 40 percent for non-residential buildings and 34 percent for infrastructure.

Erdogan has vowed to rebuild the vast quake-hit area within a year, but reconstruction experts say it may take longer to complete the process. Officials will first need to figure out how many buildings to demolish, then draw up comprehensive rebuilding plans and bring in the necessary labor and equipment — with some engineers and local officials estimating the costs as high as $100 billion.

