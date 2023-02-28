Expect a massive earthquake on February 28th





The message of the predictions of Dutch scientists about earthquakes still causes great controversy among people from all over the world.

This came within the framework of his warning of an expected seismic increase during the first week of March.

Saleh Muhammad Awad, an Iraqi geologist at the College of Science at the University of Baghdad, said in late February that the moon will connect Earth and Mars. This means that there will be pressure on the Earth’s plates which will lead to possible earthquakes.

And the Iraqi geologist explained, during televised statements, that he had prepared a study on the causes of earthquakes and published it in 2021, but no one paid attention to it.

He said that the position of the planets is constantly changing, as the Earth is subject to external gravitational forces.

Before the earthquake in Turkey, there was a delay in the speed of the Earth’s rotation.

This led to the movement of plates in Turkey, which led to an inevitable disaster.

He does not want to spread terror among the people, but there is an apparent dangerous shift that requires caution.

“I do not confirm that we are witnessing an earthquake, pressure on the ground.”

This is due to the interaction of the planets, which slows down the speed of Earth’s rotation.

Meanwhile, Dutch scientist Frank Hogerbets confirmed an earthquake warning in March.

The Dutch scientist warned of an increase in seismic activity between February 25 and 26.

According to him, there will be significant movements at the level of the planets and the moon on March 2, 4 and 5.

He continued, “We may see a significant increase in earthquakes, and some strong seismic events in the first week of March,” adding that he will go into details in the first week of March in one of the following videos that he will publish.

Hojrbuts predicted earthquakes in Turkey and Syria earlier in February before they occurred.

A professor of earthquakes at the National Research Institute for Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG) said, in televised statements, that Egypt is safe because it is located in an area that is not prone to devastating earthquakes.

However, it can be subject to earthquakes of medium strength.

Earthquakes hit the countries of the world, Monday, February 27, 2023:

1- A 5-magnitude earthquake struck, on Monday morning, the Golbasi district of Adiyaman province, in southern Turkey, with no reports of damage so far.

2- The China Earthquake Networks Center announced that an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck Wensu County, Aksu State, in northwest China’s Xinjiang Region, at 7:58 am, indicating that its epicenter was at a depth of ten kilometers.

3- The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center announced that a new earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck the Indonesian city of Sulawesi at a depth of 12 km, without any reports of damage, deaths or injuries.

4- Turkey’s Disaster Management Authority announced that a 5.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Malatya on Monday.

After the past four earthquakes, the Disaster Management Authority in Turkey announced that the death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey had risen to 44,374, in addition to recording 9,990 aftershocks, which resulted in damage to about 21,000 buildings.

