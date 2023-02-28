Fans throw stuffed toys into a soccer field for children affected by earthquakes in Turkey and Syria





Thousands of stuffed dolls and other items were thrown onto the soccer field in a match between Turkish teams Besiktas and Antalyaspor on Sunday. The games were for children affected by recent earthquakes in the country and in neighboring Syria.

Fans of the home team, Besiktas, were allowed to toss donated winter toys and clothing onto the pitch at Istanbul’s Vodafone Park during the 4-minute 17-second Turkish Super Lig match – in a somber tribute to the first earthquake to hit Turkey on Feb. 6 at 4:17 a.m.

Besiktas player Cenk Tosun reacts as fans throw toys on the pitch to earthquake-affected children during a Turkish Super League match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday. Stringer/Reuters

The team later tweeted a video of workers placing gifts in plastic bags before sending them off.

We have started our preparations to send the plush toys that were thrown on the field during the Antalyaspor match to our children affected by the earthquake. #KidlarHepGülsün pic.twitter.com/1v8V8D4f2i

— Besiktas JK (@Besiktas) February 27, 2023

The event, called “This game is my friend,” was organized by Besiktas to give “the morale of the children” affected by the earthquakes, according to the BBC. The channel also reported that fans engaged in anti-government chants at the match aimed at Turkey’s response to the earthquakes, which many considered insufficient.

Nearly 50,000 people have been killed in earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, according to the Associated Press. The World Bank estimated that the earthquakes caused “direct material damage” amounting to $34.2 billion in Turkey – the equivalent of 4% of the country’s GDP. And on Monday, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed one person in the southern part of the country, three weeks after the devastating earthquake hit the region.

Christopher Brito is a social media director and popular content writer for CBS News.

