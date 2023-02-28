1 killed and 110 injured in a new earthquake in Turkey





A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Turkey on Monday, killing one person, injuring at least 110, and causing a number of already damaged buildings to collapse.

The new quake came three weeks after a 7.8-magnitude tremor struck Turkey and Syria, killing more than 50,000 people.

Turkish authorities said rescue teams were deployed immediately on Monday to rescue people from the rubble. A father and daughter were trapped under the rubble of a four-storey building they entered in the town of Yesliurt to retrieve their belongings after the previous earthquake rescued them.

Yesliurt, in Malatya province, was the epicenter of Monday’s earthquake.

Yunus Sezer, head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), said search and rescue teams have been deployed to five buildings.

The region has experienced four earthquakes in the past three weeks, as well as more than 10,000 aftershocks, according to AFAD’s director general of Earthquake Management and Risk Reduction, Orhan Tatar.

The earthquakes are expected to have an impact on the upcoming elections in Turkey. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is running for another term and faces what is expected to be a tough election in June.

Critics accuse the government of being too slow to respond to the initial emergency, and opposition parties say Erdogan’s government is responsible for the scale of the disaster by failing to enforce building regulations.

At a press conference on Monday, Erdogan acknowledged that his government’s response is considered by many to be insufficient.

“In the early days, we couldn’t do the work as efficiently as we wanted [the hard-hit town of] Erdogan said Adiyaman is due to reasons such as the devastating impact of earthquakes, bad weather and challenges due to damaged infrastructure.

The president said that the rebuilding work of 309,000 damaged homes will begin soon. In March and April, he said, construction of 234,000 new homes will also begin, while infrastructure, medical centers and parks will also be built.

During the massive February 6 earthquake, 173,000 buildings in Turkey collapsed or were severely damaged, making it the worst disaster in the country’s modern history.

After this latest earthquake, the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) issued a warning on Twitter asking people not to enter or stand near damaged buildings in the earthquake zone.

Some of the information for this report came from Reuters and the Associated Press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/new-earthquake-in-turkey-kills-1-injures-110-/6980910.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos