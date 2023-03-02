A modest package of Turkey and Syria earthquake relief package





The Humble Bundle (Opens in a new tab) (Disclosure: The Humble Bundle is owned by Mashable publisher, Ziff Davis) is launching a new bundle to help support earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria.

Devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have created an emergency humanitarian crisis, with the World Health Organization estimating that up to 23 million people have been affected. As the scale of the catastrophe continues to become clear, the road to recovery will remain a huge challenge for the people of the region.

In an effort to help in this time of crisis, Humble Bundle has worked with game makers, book publishers, and other industry partners to put together a bundle specifically to support earthquake relief efforts. How can you help? When you purchase the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Relief Package (Opens in a new tab), you’ll get over $1,000 worth of computer games, books, and comics, and 100% of the proceeds will go to Direct Relief (Opens in a new tab), International Medical Corps ( Opens in a new tab), Save the Children (opens in a new tab).

This stack includes popular titles like Gotham Knights, Ghostrunner, Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition, PAYDAY 2, and Euro Truck Simulator 2, along with over 20 titles from Turkish developers, publishers, and creators. You’ll also get all 10 currently available volumes of the award-winning Brian K. Vaughn and Fiona Staples Saga, the essential digital Starfinder rulebook with accompanying Junker’s Delight adventure from Paizo, and much more.

You can get everything in this bundle for $30, but you can choose to pay more if you want more support. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, and Save the Children, and you also have the option to decide how much of your purchase goes to support each organization.

