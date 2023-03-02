Turkey earthquake survivor describes devastation as death toll rises





“There are people who are screaming, ‘I can’t find my baby,’ there are people who are trying to go back to the apartment to get their other family members or their pets, or their cats or dogs, or their birds, or whatever,” Beck said. repeated in my head. I wonder if this person has found his child. I wonder if this person has found a family member.”

According to the Associated Press, 185,000 buildings have collapsed in Turkey, destroying the homes of 1.25 million people. For more than a week after the earthquakes, search and rescue teams continue to find people trapped and alive under the rubble. Turkish officials announced on February 18 that they had finished search and rescue operations in several provinces.

The days that followed were mentally draining for Beck. She survived a disaster but grieves the loss of many, including one of her students who was only 16 years old.

“I would have moments when I was completely unfocused and stared or couldn’t sleep at all or woke up several times during the night when I was sleeping,” she said.

After six months of living in Adana, Bey decided to return to the United States. I took the 15-hour bus ride to Istanbul, from where I caught a flight to New York. She is now staying with her other aunt, who works with the Turkestan American Society to send relief to those affected by the earthquake in Turkey. Beck said her grandmother and aunt remained in the country, but went to a safer area.

Although she’s still grieving, Beck said she’s found a new appreciation for the life she’s leading.

“I feel really fortunate to have made it out of this situation healthy and alive,” she said. “I am really grateful. I look at life so much differently now.”

