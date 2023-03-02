Revised toll shows more than 50,000 dead in Turkey and Syria earthquake





Beirut, Lebanon – A devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria has killed more than 50,000 people, according to a toll reviewed by AFP that includes figures from the government and rebel-held parts of war-torn Syria.

A total of 5,951 people were killed across Syria, while Turkey recorded 44,374 deaths after the February 6 earthquake.

This brings the total number of deaths from the disaster in both countries to 50,325.

The Syrian government said 1,414 people were killed in areas under its control, while Turkish-backed officials in Syria put the death toll at 4,537 across rebel-held areas of the country.

The death toll in areas outside government control includes those in territory controlled by rival rebel groups.

Health official Maram al-Sheikh told AFP that local authorities relied on data collected from hospitals, medical centers and civil defense in Idlib and northern Aleppo province.

He said that among them were also civilian sources, many of whom buried their dead without taking them to the hospital.

The casualty assessment was completed with the assistance of the Assistance Coordination Unit (ACU), a local partner of the United Nations.

People sit next to a building destroyed in a recent earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, February 27, 2023 (Omar Sanadiki/Associated Press)

The UN said it relied on ACU data, including the death toll.

He said that the death toll in opposition areas “is almost final, as most of the victims have been pulled out from under the rubble.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 2,243 people were killed in government-held areas – registering 824 more deaths than the official death toll.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based group, said the toll was higher because it included “50 villages that the rescuers did not reach.”

The group, which relies on an extensive network of sources inside Syria, had reported the same death toll as opposition fighters in the northwest.

AFP had earlier reported 3,688 deaths across Syria, compiling official government figures and data released by the White Helmets rescue group in the country’s northwest.

Rebel rescuers told AFP that most of the dead included bodies they pulled from the rubble.

The earthquake came after nearly 12 years of civil war in Syria that devastated large swathes of the country, claiming nearly half a million lives and displacing millions more.

