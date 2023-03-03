WHO Director-General’s visit to northwestern Syria





WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited northwestern Syria today following the devastating earthquakes that hit northern Syria and southern Turkey on February 6, 2023. Tedros is the first UN director to enter northwestern Syria since the conflict began 12 years ago. dr. Tedros met with partners WHO is working with in northwestern Syria to provide basic health care, including specialized orthopedic care and pediatric care. Also today, WHO distributed additional life-saving medicines, supplies and equipment to three hospitals in northwest Syria. This is enough for more than 280,000 treatments, including treatment for trauma, diabetes and pneumonia, as well as vital anesthetic drugs and surgical supplies. The WHO sent more than 140 tons of supplies to northwestern Syria, across the border in Turkey and across lines inside Syria. In the first hours after the earthquake, WHO distributed 183 metric tons of supplies in northwestern Syria from warehouses in Azaz and Idlib to more than 200 health facilities. Dr Tedros spoke at a press briefing after the visit, saying: “WHO is playing our part in supporting the Syrian people, who have responded incredibly with what little they have. WHO has been delivering essential medicines, supplies and equipment for years, as well as on the day the earthquakes struck. And we will do more. But the people northwest Syria needs the help of the international community to recover and rebuild. Even before the earthquake, more than 90% of the Syrian people lived below the poverty line… I call on the international community – governments, philanthropies and individuals – to dig deep to lift up those enduring the unimaginable losses, poverty and destitution. At the same time, I call on the leaders of both sides in the Syrian conflict to use the shared suffering of this crisis as a platform for peace.” On February 28, Dr. Tedros met with the Turkish Minister of Health, health workers and others affected by the earthquake. Earlier this month, he visited Aleppo, Syria to meet with affected people and officials.

