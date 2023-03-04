Vanuatu is bracing for its second major cyclone in two days, as the quake hits the northern province





The capital of Vanuatu is bracing for its second major tropical cyclone in two days, after part of the country was hit by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake on Friday morning.

Key points: Cyclone Kevin passes through Vanuatu A few days after Cyclone Judy caused widespread damage across the country Northern Vanuatu was hit by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake, but no major damage was reported Locals spent in Port Vila “Feverish” morning they are preparing for the second. Hurricane hit

The eye of Hurricane Kevin is set to pass the capital, Port Vila, on Friday night, with wind gusts of up to 130 kilometers per hour expected.

The hurricane is scheduled to reach Category 4 status on Saturday as it passes the capital and travels to the southeast.

This comes just two days after the country was hit by Category 4 Hurricane Judy, causing widespread damage and flooding.

Northern parts of Vanuatu have already felt the brunt of the cyclone as it increases in intensity.

Flash floods have hit Tana in southern Vanuatu, with more floods expected over the coming days. (Facebook: Vanutau Business Resilience Council)

They were experiencing high winds and heavy rain, said Carol Ruffo, the emergency coordinator for North Sanma County.

“Some parts of our island, especially the northwest coast and the west coast, must have suffered great damage,” she said.

“But for now, because of the network and connection [issues]We didn’t get to those areas.”

The earthquake struck Espiritu Santo

The US Geological Survey reported a 6.5-magnitude earthquake occurred just after 5 a.m. local time Friday morning off the northern island of Espiritu Santo.

The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km. No tsunami warning was issued.

The island, which has a population of around 40,000, is isolated in parts, and authorities say communications in some areas are limited. But so far there have been no reports of damage.

“So far everything is fine,” Ruffo said.

“It was a reasonably small earthquake, and we have no reports of damage to the villagers yet.”

Ms. Ruffo said emergency teams will have a better idea of ​​the full damage caused by the hurricane and earthquake – if any – in the coming days.

Port Vila prepares for the second strike

Dan McGarry, a Port Vila-based journalist, said locals spent a “frantic morning” cleaning up debris ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Kevin Friday night.

“I think we are as ready as we can be,” he said. “All over town you could hear hammers and chainsaws.”

Electricity was out for more than 24 hours for many people, McGarry said, and getting clean running water was a “challenge”.

“The longer it goes on, the more difficult it will be for the most vulnerable,” he said.

