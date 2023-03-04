Israeli Geologists: $10 Billion Needed to Strengthen Buildings Before the Next Big Earthquake





Government needs plan to boost 800,000 buildings and critical infrastructure before it’s too late, experts warn

Israel could be hit by a massive earthquake at any moment that would see thousands of buildings collapse unless it invests billions of dollars in reinforcing old buildings across the country.

According to Dr. Itai Korzon, a seismologist at the Israel Geological Survey, the government should invest $10 billion to strengthen buildings and infrastructure built before 1980.

They have to “dig deep into their pockets and come up with a $10-billion-not a million-billion-dollar plan that would boost construction, hospitals, schools, all very old buildings where a lot of people live,” Curzon told The Media Line. “This is something the government should do.”

Israel lies on the Syrian-African Rift, with the Dead Sea Rift being the main source of seismic activity.

Although it is currently impossible to predict exactly when or where the next major earthquake will occur, historically the country has experienced such an event once per century on average.

The last major earthquake occurred in 1927, killing nearly 300 people and causing great damage to Jerusalem, Jericho, and other cities.

Curzon warned that “this will happen somewhere between Eilat and Metula, at the Dead Sea rift or at the Carmel rift.” “It will happen and we have to prepare for that moment.”

Curzon said the $10 billion construction plan could be extended over several years in order to ease the economic burden. It represents a much smaller sum than what Israel would have to spend in the aftermath of a major earthquake if it did nothing to prepare.

Reconstruction costs in Turkey, for example, are expected to amount to more than $34 billion in direct physical damage, according to World Bank estimates. A report published by the Turkish Business and Business Confederation put that figure much higher, at $84 billion.

In Israel, the director of the Earthquake Preparedness Committee, Amir Yahav, recently warned a parliamentary committee that earthquake damage would cost the country $41 billion and that prevention would be a much cheaper alternative.

For its part, the Ministry of Education said that about 1,600 schools are at risk of collapsing due to a major earthquake, and only 87 have been reinforced. Meanwhile, Haim Pepes, head of the Center for Local Government, told lawmakers earlier this month that nearly 800,000 housing units are at risk and require an urgent budget from the state to prevent them from collapsing in the event of an earthquake.

Curzon said not much has been done yet to prepare for the big event.

“Earthquakes do not kill, buildings do,” he said. “I really hope I don’t see the same pictures [in Israel that we saw in Turkey]But still, when I look at the situation, I say there will be a magnitude 6 or 6.5 event here and that will be enough to cause very significant damage in Israel in life and construction,” Curzon asserted. “It will be a big mess.”

Currently, Israel’s first line of defense is an earthquake early warning system called TRUAA.

Launched in 2017, their system relies on a network of 120 sensors across the country to monitor the ground in real time and detect even the smallest tremors.

“This system works similarly to the Iron Dome missile defense system,” Dr. Hila Navon, a seismologist with the Israel Geological Survey, told The Media Line. “Once an earthquake starts, within three seconds we can send an alert about its location and strength. This gives people some time [to prepare] Before the appearance of the most destructive seismic waves, which are most likely to cause damage. The amount of time people have depends on the location and magnitude of the earthquake.”

While TRUAA can quickly deliver information to the public, it cannot predict where, when, or how strong an earthquake will be.

“In order to predict an earthquake, we need three basic pieces of data: we need to know where it will happen, when it will happen, and how big it will be,” Navon specified. In Israel and in the world, we still do not have the ability to predict these three things.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://themedialine.org/top-stories/israeli-geologists-10-billion-needed-to-reinforce-buildings-before-next-big-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos