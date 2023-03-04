Middleton college song for turkey victims





A school released a song supporting the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that claimed the life of a 17-year-old ex-boyfriend.

Zainab, 18, a student at Middleton College in Denbigh, said her friend was killed in the Turkey earthquake.

She said that her friend survived the first earthquake but returned to search for her family and belongings.

“Friends would text me around 7 in the morning,” she said.

Zainab said, “My friend wrote to me to say that she had not heard from her parents after the first earthquake and would only look for them because they were caught in the second earthquake and he believes that they are all dead.”

“She was only 17 and she was also lost.”

Another pupil of the school, Ekin, 17, was also affected by the tragedy.

The Ekin family lives in Mersin, 60 miles west of the epicenter near the city of Kahramanmaraş, and their house was at a great height because of the 7.8 and 7.7-magnitude earthquakes.

“My parents live in a modern high-rise building in Mersin and it was shaking because of earthquakes, which were huge,” said Ekin.

“Mersin is a really modern city, so the buildings are new and my parents’ house was checked and it’s OK.”

And in support of their affected students, the school got together with singer Sioned Terry and musicians in Madagascar, to perform a song to raise money for the victims of the disaster.

Ed Brooks, a school parent, forms the Brothers Abide musical duo with his brother, Pete.

As the death toll climbed to 50,000, Ed worked with staff and pupils at the school to put together a recording of their Song of Hope (‘Til We Can Run) for Turkey and Syria.

The song was originally written by the siblings after losing their mother during the coronavirus pandemic, but it has now taken on a new meaning.

“The piano version is much more soulful,” said Mr Brooks. “When the kids started singing I just broke down, I was screaming. It’s amazing.”

“When this happened, Zeynep and Ekin were upset so we wanted to do something. I sat down with the principal of the school and we put together a plan that we hope will raise as much money as possible.”

Song of Hope has been uploaded to YouTube and social media and has been played on local radio stations.

