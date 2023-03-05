Turkey Earthquake: Emergency Report (03.03.2023) – Turkey





A devastating earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck southern Turkey in the early hours of February 6 (4.17 am), with its epicenter in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaras province. The earthquake affected the neighboring provinces of Adiyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Elazig and Adana, where about 14 million people live, including about 1.8 million Syrian refugees. A second major earthquake struck the area 9 hours later with a magnitude of 7.5 causing more severe damage and destroying damaged buildings.

Aftershocks continue after the Kahramanmaras earthquake. On February 20, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Hatay, which had its epicenter in the Defne district, and a 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Malatya on February 27 caused several damaged buildings to collapse and the death toll increased.

According to the latest statement from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, 45,089 people lost their lives. 115,000 people were injured.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon published its previous report on the situation on 28 February. Below is a list of a number of regional developments during the period from February 28 to March 3.

According to the ‘Earthquake Displacement 2023’ report prepared by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a total of 2.7 million people have left the disaster area.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has warned of the urgent need for a sustainable short- and long-term response to the health, mental health and psychosocial needs in Turkey and Syria to prevent a “second catastrophe”.

Turkey’s Minister of National Education announced the transfer of 202,817 students affected by the disaster to other cities.

UNICEF announced that 2.5 million children need urgent humanitarian assistance in the disaster area.

The President of Turkey announced that 214,000 buildings have been destroyed and severely damaged, to be demolished immediately.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) mapped and located NGOs working in the earthquake zone. Organizations operating in the ten sectors can be accessed across the map.

The Turkish government reported that psychosocial support was provided to a total of 911,942 people affected by the disaster in 4 mobile social service centers in Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Osmaniye and Malatya provinces.

It was officially announced that 10,000 TL per family will be paid to those affected by the disaster to 1 million families.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon continues its emergency response in the disaster area, namely in Hatay, Adiyaman, Kahramanmaraş, Diyarbakır and Sanliurfa in the Shelter/NFIs, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Psychosocial Support and Protection sectors.

