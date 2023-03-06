A month after the devastating earthquake, women and children are even more vulnerable in northwest Syria, the International Rescue Committee warns





2 out of 3 children surveyed by the IRC showed signs of psychological distress, such as increased crying, sadness and nightmares. The presence of the head of the household who was a person at risk, such as a family headed by a woman, the elderly or a person with chronic diseases.

March 6, 2023 – One month after the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, millions of women and children now find themselves at particular risk in northwest Syria, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has warned. .





A rapid protection assessment conducted by the International Rescue Committee in three districts of Idlib in northwest Syria highlights the difficult situation women and children are now facing in the aftermath of the earthquake.





With tens of thousands of buildings damaged or destroyed, there is now an alarming shortage of adequate housing. Many live with extended family members or in overcrowded group shelters that often lack gender segregation and family separation. Most of the available shelter options also lack basic facilities such as showers and toilets, as these households were assessed noting that this lack of access has a disproportionate impact on the safety of women and girls. The women and girls the IRC spoke to reported that they often did not have safe or easy access to go to the bathroom, and some reported being harassed while waiting to use the facilities.





Children have been left deeply distressed by the earthquake and are in increased need of mental health and psychosocial support. 2 out of 3 children have been reported to have experienced negative behavioral changes such as panic attacks or increased crying since the earthquake. While more than 50% of families stated that their children are now suffering from nightmares as they mentally deal with the devastating effects of this crisis during the crisis.





Tanya Evans, IRC Syria Director says:





“In crisis situations, women and children are at particular risk of violence and exploitation, and must be supported with basic access to services such as safe spaces and medical care.





Mental health and psychosocial support are essential at this time for those who survived the earthquake, especially vulnerable groups such as women and children. The International Rescue Committee’s rapid protection assessment shows the urgent need for these services, given the high prevalence of trauma and distress.





Children were particularly affected. We spoke to a 34-year-old woman whose 9-year-old daughter has trouble sleeping due to nightmares. She told us how she wakes up now screaming “Mama, earthquake, earthquake!” During the night. The International Rescue Committee is working with our partners to respond quickly to this emergency and provide basic psychological first aid sessions to support women, children and their caregivers on how to deal with trauma.”





Moder Almohamad, Senior Protection Manager says:





This devastating earthquake in Syria has undoubtedly had a huge impact on the lives of women and children in the affected areas. It is critical that humanitarian assistance efforts prioritize their needs, including access to psychosocial support, cash, health care, safe shelter, and education. In times of crisis, it is essential that we work together as a global community to support the most vulnerable people and ensure they get the help they need to rebuild their lives, so that they are not left behind.”





The International Rescue Committee is focusing on the most vulnerable in the aftermath of the earthquake, with a primary focus on serving women and children. The International Rescue Committee provides case management services to women and children who face increased protection risks due to the crisis. We have provided more than 500 psychological first aid sessions to support women, children and caregivers on how to deal with trauma, and 400 media awareness sessions about the consequences of the earthquake and available services. To further respond to the growing protection needs, we will provide cash to help protect, as well as hygiene, dignity, newborn and winter items for women and children.

