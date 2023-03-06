A UPenn doctor traveled abroad to help Syria and Turkey with a deadly earthquake





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A University of Pennsylvania critical care doctor returned Sunday night from Syria and Turkey after spending 10 days trying to help people devastated by last month’s deadly earthquake.

“Just heartache – you feel it’s everywhere – no one has to say anything you feel,” said Dr. Nahreen Ahmed, MedGlobal’s medical director.

Days after returning home from the Turkish-Syrian border, Dr. Ahmed described the devastation many families face in the aftermath of the 7.5-magnitude earthquake that devastated cities and killed more than 50,000 people.

d said Ahmed: “These are the community members who were removing the rubble with their own hands in an effort to save their family members.”

Dr. Ahmed is one of 12 physicians from across the United States who have volunteered their expertise to travel with MedGlobal, an organization that helps communities rebuild healthcare systems after disasters.

“In Syria, they need everything from medical supplies, to medicines they need to rebuild hospitals, they need beds in hospitals, they need training,” said Dr. Ahmed.

Although the UPenn ICU doctor and Delaware native has been trained to handle difficult situations, she acknowledges the difficult road ahead.

“We are really looking forward to a crisis that will extend over a long period of time,” said Dr. Ahmed.

But she says the loss is enormous, as is the power of humanity.

“People just want to be able to talk about what happened to them and to be heard and they think that’s a big part of it,” said Dr. Ahmed.

Her message: We all have a role to play in helping someone in need. Whether it’s a neighbor down the street or a nation thousands of miles away – it matters.

“Every little bit counts, every little bit, especially in places in the world where they lack so much, and as we do our part, I hope the world will be better one day,” said Dr. Ahmed.

Alicia Roberts

Alicia Roberts joined the cast of CBS3 Eyewitness News in December 2020.

