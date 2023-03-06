Colorado Springs restaurant raises its support for earthquake victims





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) — Seven members of his family have been forced into a two-bedroom apartment two hours away from their hometown, Erdal Bengugullari told 11 News. He says he has sent thousands of dollars in support to his family.

Hundreds packed into the Purple Onion to show support for the family of owner Edal Bengogullari who lost 18 of his family members in the earthquakes.

“I just show them their support, they’ve taken good care of me, so I want to take good care of them,” said Slay Martinez, a Purple Onion customer.

“Erdal, my good friend, we play pool together. I’ve known him for over 20 years,” said Randall Abernathy, a Purple Onion customer. “A wonderful guy. I just want to provide for his family.”

Benjoglari says he has been sending money to his family remaining in Turkey for the past few weeks and has been in contact with his sister and mother.

“When I saw their faces, it was kind of bittersweet that even though they were all upset and lost loved ones, it was just something to be happy about,” Bengogullari said.

Bengogullari hosted an all-day fundraiser on Sunday, offering $20 worth of authentic Turkish dishes that Bengogullari made himself. He says he was up all night preparing meals.

“For my part, touching them gives me joy, thanking Purple Onion customers and thanking donors along with many anonymous benefactors,” Bengogullari said.

Bengogullari says he will send all the money he earned from the fundraiser to send to his family and friends.

“I spoke to my sister three days ago when she sent another $2,500. She came to me and said, ‘I have a friend of so-and-so, and they lost their homes and families, and fled from the east all the way to the capital, Ankara, with no place to live,’” he said.

