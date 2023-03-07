Turkish companies provide assistance to the earthquake area | condition





Fresh produce companies in Turkey wasted no time providing support to those affected by last month’s earthquakes, delivering parcels of food, fuel and shelter to the disaster area.

In the wake of devastating earthquakes that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria last month, Turkish fresh produce companies scrambled to join relief efforts in an important agricultural region.

“We understand the important role agriculture plays in supporting communities, and we knew we had to move quickly to provide support to those affected,” said Handan Eren, General Manager of Anadolu Etap Tarım. “As a company with a strong commitment to social responsibility, we knew we had to do our part to help support the recovery effort.”

In response to the earthquake, the company immediately mobilized resources to provide containers, tents, food parcels, and other essential supplies to those in need.

“We’ve also worked to ensure our staff are safe and supported during this difficult time,” Erin added. “Anadolu Group, the parent company, has played an important role in supporting recovery efforts. We were proud to see the entire Anadolu family coming together in a spirit of unity and cooperation to support those affected by the earthquake. We believe that by working together, we can make a real difference to the lives of those affected by natural disasters such as earthquakes. As a company, we remain committed to doing our part to support recovery efforts and to help build a stronger and more resilient Turkey for the future.”

The Turkish government is taking measures in the region to prevent supply chain disruptions, offering diesel and fertilizer subsidies to farmers and postponing loan installments.

According to Erin, the main problem currently facing fresh produce companies is the shortage of workers.

“The labor shortage due to migration from rural areas will affect production,” she said. The cities where the earthquake occurred are an important area for agriculture, and there are 270,000 registered farmers with a total of 3.7 million hectares of farmland in the 10 affected counties. Not having enough produce from the region may also lead to an increase in food prices.”

Erin Tarim provides support

Erin Trim is another company that has been quick to provide support and assistance for relief efforts. “It has been a difficult time for all of us,” says company affiliate Coskun Eren, “and our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured or displaced. The devastation is unimaginable, and the road to recovery will be long and difficult. But we are a strong community and we will persevere.”

The company sent convoys to the disaster area to use as mobile homes, provide water and food, send LPG cylinders and diesel fuel, and organize clothing and shelter assistance.

“We encourage our customers and suppliers to come forward and contribute in whatever way they can to help the earthquake victims,” ​​says Erin. “Let us all come together and work to help those affected and communities recover and rebuild.”

