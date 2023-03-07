A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hits Davao de Oro





Davao Oriental, Philippines — Davao de Oro Gov. Dorothy Montejo Gonzaga ordered the suspension of work and lessons at all public and private schools across the province after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake — down from a magnitude of 6.2 — struck on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 7.

The earthquake caused panic and caused great damage.

Davao de Oro Province experienced a county-wide power outage in the aftermath of the earthquake.

“The entire province of Davao de Oro is now without electricity,” said Elvi Camporidondo, operations staff of the Davao de Oro Regional Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management.

And it kicked off the second day of the province’s celebration of the Bulawan Festival and its 25th anniversary, which runs until Wednesday, March 8.

This is the second time since Monday that an earthquake and aftershocks have disrupted studies in Davao de Oro.

Classes resumed after the morning earthquake and aftershocks on Monday, but students in public and private schools were asked to go home again because of the quake, said Noel Duarte, regional director of the Davao de Oro Department of the Interior and Local Government. The strongest earthquake occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

Duarte said local officials are still assessing the extent of the damage caused by the recent quake.

Officials warned of further damage as a result of the quake, which struck at 2:02 pm.

Below is a video from Jeffrey Carrillo Diez who experienced a landslide in New Bataan.

A landslide blocked part of the road connecting Talyan and Karajan in Maragosan, Davao de Oro.

A weaker earthquake on Monday also damaged part of a national road between Maragosan and New Bataan.

Maragusan was the epicenter, and officials warned the public to prepare for aftershocks.

The 5.9-magnitude quake, which the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (VIVOLEX) said hit at a depth of 34 kilometers, was felt in other Mindanao regions by residents.

The earthquake occurred while the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Davao Region were conducting an earthquake webinar for local officials.

Local government officials in the Davao region were in the midst of discussions to prepare for the first quarter of the simultaneous earthquake rehearsals scheduled for Thursday, March 9 when Tuesday’s earthquake hit the region again.

At 4:57 pm on Tuesday, a 5.6-magnitude aftershock hit Davao City de Oro and several areas in the Davao Region. Vivolex said the quake’s epicenter was in New Bataan in Davao de Oro province, and it was at a depth of 11 kilometres.

Fearing more earthquakes and aftershocks, Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jobaibe announced the suspension of all work and classes in schools, public and private offices in the province until March 8.

Jabba said in a statement that the Capitol’s decision was taken to ensure the safety and well-being of residents, staff and students in the wake of the recent earthquake that struck Davao del Norte.

Below is a video from PressOne’s Rommel Lopez after the earthquake in a supermarket in Tagum.

Phivolcs Director Tericito Paculcol said Tuesday’s quake was not affiliated with the magnitude 6 earthquake that hit Davao de Oro on Feb. 1.

“Hindi na bu itu (this is not) an aftershock. This is another earthquake. The aftershock is usually one notch smaller than the main shock,” Kassi told Radio DZBB.

He attributed the strong earthquake to the movement of the same fault in the Philippines, but Tuesday’s quake was due to another part of the fault.

“Last time, at noon on February 1st, Ang Jumalao Aye Yong appeared (last time, on February 1st, what moved was he) the central part of the Compostela Valley. This time, it is part of the Philippine Rift in the Karaga River.”

Pakolcol said that the pressure caused by the February 1 movement of the Compostela Valley’s central part of the Philippine Rift has transferred to the fault part of the Karaga River.

He said the 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Davao de Oro City on Monday, March 6 at 4:43 am was caused by the movement of the Karaga River sector.

A similar series of earthquakes also occurred in Cotabato in October 2019, Pakulkul said, when 4 strong earthquakes occurred within one month. -Rappler.com

