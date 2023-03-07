Earthquake in Syria and Turkey: We are trying to help people and be together in the face of this tragedy – Türkiye





One month has passed since two powerful earthquakes hit Turkey and northwest Syria on February 6. Since then, Caritas’ emergency response efforts on the ground have been led by local organizations in Anatolia, Turkey, and in the Syrian cities of Aleppo and Latakia. In Turkey alone, it is estimated that 44,200 people have died and another 108,300 have been injured. Turkish authorities reported that some 164,300 buildings collapsed or were severely damaged in 11 provinces across the country.

Julia Longo, a Caritas employee working in Turkey, says, “It has been a difficult and difficult month. This suffering and tragedy has personally affected all of our employees. Some of us have lost our homes, friends, churches and others are still sleeping in their cars. However, every day we decided to get up.” And we take this pain as fuel for the change we believe in, a change that is the mission of Caritas, to always help the forgotten even in the face of this tragedy.” She also expressed how Caritas employees and volunteers felt the warmth of their Caritas colleagues from different cities who came to support their work in Anatolia. since the morning of the earthquake,

Caritas Anatolia is working around the clock to provide vital supplies such as emergency shelter materials, blankets, hygiene kits, medical supplies, food and kitchen utensils to those affected. In the past month, activities to support education have begun in the local parish and in tents. “Every day dozens of people knock on the doors of the diocese asking for help… We do our best to continue the spirit of charity. We feel supported by the solidarity that comes from everyone at this tragic time that has deeply affected our lives,” said one of the Caritas Anatolian staff. Mersin, the Catholic Church has established a facility where 80 internally displaced persons affected by the earthquake are currently staying.In February, representatives of Caritas from different countries participated in a meeting at the Apostolic Nunciature in Turkey with the Ambassador, Archbishop Marek Solczynski, and Archbishop Claudio Gogrotti, Archbishop of the Eastern Churches To discuss the importance of international support for humanitarian initiatives in the country.

Within the first week of February, a listening center hotline was set up to provide support and assistance. “There are many, many people who are forgotten even in this drama. We try to visit families, especially the forgotten and isolated ones. By listening to their needs, we try to help them and be together in the face of this tragedy. The other day, for example, in addition to food and basic needs, a child asked us to play He and his sisters lost everything,” said a Caritas volunteer in Anatolia.

As a result of strong earthquakes and aftershocks, thousands of families were left homeless and homeless. In neighboring Syria, a woman told a Caritas volunteer, “The architect told us to evacuate immediately. The walls didn’t fall but had big cracks. They told us another earthquake would destroy the house and might hurt the children, so we went out to protect them.”

In Aleppo and Lattakia, Caritas is distributing food baskets, water, hygiene kits, mattresses, blankets, scarves, shoes and toys to a number of temporary shelters set up in affected areas of the country to help meet the basic needs of those in need of humanitarian assistance. supports. Prior to this natural disaster, around 15.3 million people in Syria were already in need of humanitarian assistance due to the ongoing conflict and political unrest in the country since 2011. To date, at least 5,900 people have been reported killed and 10,900 injured in Syria as a result of earthquakes and aftershocks. Anyone wishing to support the work of Caritas organizations in Turkey and Syria can do so through the Caritas International website: https://www.caritas.org/earthquake-syria-turkey/

