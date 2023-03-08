US Army in Japan conducts earthquake drills to enhance community preparedness and awareness | condition





Rafael Jimenez, a supervisory management analyst assigned to the US Army’s Office of Resource Management, demonstrates the correct steps to “drop, cover and wait” in the event of an earthquake during the Great Vibrations exercise at Camp Zama held March 1. (Image credit: Dustin Perry, US Army Public Affairs Japan) Original rendering

Camp Zama, Japan – The US Army in Japan conducted an emergency response exercise on March 1 to improve community preparedness and awareness.

These types of drills are essential for the entire community living in Japan, said Everett Stirling, director of installation emergencies in the U.S. Army’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security.

“Japan witnessed 2,374 significant earthquakes in 2022,” he said. “In our area most of it was fairly small, so over time we tend to get complacent.”

According to the University of Tokyo, four of the Earth’s tectonic plates meet under Japan, giving rise to more than 2,000 active faults. About 20 percent of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or higher occur in or around Japan, according to the university, and earthquakes and volcanic activity pose a major threat to the population.

The Great Tohoku Earthquake, which struck Japan on March 11, 2011, is a stark reminder of the utter devastation that can occur with a major national disaster. A magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami devastated a large swath of the northeastern coast of Japan.

Stirling said the recent 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Feb. 6 near the Turkish-Syrian border serves as a reminder that a devastating event can happen at any time. This, he said, is why it is so important to ensure community preparedness.

“These exercises ensure that preparedness remains at the forefront of everyone’s mind, and that the entire community is involved in the process,” Sterling said. “At the same time, the exercise provides the opportunity for unit readiness program managers to review and update their operations.”

The aim of last week’s exercise was to introduce the community to the concept of “drop, cover and wait” in the event of an earthquake.

The first step is for one to immediately fall to one’s hands and knees to protect one from falling in the event of violent shaking. The second step is to cover the head and neck with an arm and hand, and if possible, hide under a sturdy table or desk, or crawl next to an interior wall. The last step is to continue until the shaking stops.

These basic preventive measures can absolutely save lives, Sterling said.

As an emergency manager, Sterling is focused on planning for the worst, and he wants to make sure people have plans ready for work and home.

He said, “No matter how many plans we have or how good they are, if our partners, stakeholders and society at large don’t understand what needs to be done or how they fit into the process, we will not be able to protect our residents.” . “A home and character plan provides the framework and important information we will need to protect ourselves and our families.

He concluded, “People who develop a plan are more likely to get through an emergency safely and with less anxiety.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.army.mil/article/264613/u_s_army_in_japan_conducts_earthquake_drill_to_boost_community_readiness_awareness The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos