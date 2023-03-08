Turkey earthquake hits 60% of exorbitant rent hikes





ANKARA – The exodus from Turkey’s quake-ravaged southeastern provinces has sent rent prices soaring in areas where hundreds of thousands of earthquake victims are now looking for new homes, prompting Ankara to draft a bill that would impose prison sentences on dishonest landlords.

The price hike comes on top of an already severe housing crisis in Turkey, where gross rents rose about 173% last year, according to a study by BETAM, an Istanbul-based think tank.

Nearly 2 million earthquake victims have moved to neighboring and other provinces since the February 6 earthquake, which claimed more than 45,000 lives and caused massive damage. Some have found temporary shelter in hotels and public facilities, while others have sought new homes to begin rebuilding their lives.

The capital, Ankara—the seismically safest of Turkey’s major cities—has drawn at least 205,000 migrants from the disaster zone, more than any other city. In a matter of weeks, overall rental prices have increased by up to 60% in the city, with some landlords doubling their asking prices, according to Hakan Akam, president of the Ankara Chamber of Real Estate.

Dilek Işık, who came from Adiyaman with her mother and daughter a week after the earthquake, described that she experienced “a shock greater than the earthquake” when she was looking for an apartment in Ankara while staying with a friend. “I called 20 real estate agents that day, and even though I told them I was an earthquake victim, they didn’t shout their rants,” she told Al-Monitor.

Isik has stopped contacting realtors and hopes that, with the help of local friends, she will come across a landlord like a few charitable people offering their rents to earthquake victims for free.

The government has offered rental assistance to earthquake victims while promising to build new homes for them within a year. However, the aid is fixed and unlikely to cover rents entirely in most places.

Before the earthquakes, rents for the cheapest apartments in Ankara ranged from 3,000 to 4,000 TL ($158 to $212). Today, one would be lucky to find an apartment for less than 6,000 lira ($318) even in the neighboring neighbourhoods. In a country where nearly half of employees earn the minimum monthly wage of 8,500 lira ($450), such sums are prohibitive for anyone with modest means, let alone earthquake victims who have yet to find jobs. As for neighborhoods near downtown or upscale suburban areas, rents for three-bedroom apartments hover around twice the minimum wage.

Ozkan Bogan, a trade unionist based in Ankara, is trying to help friends and relatives from the disaster area move to the capital. He said some families had already left Ankara for Manisa, a smaller city in western Turkey, due to rising prices and a shrinking number of rents on the market, while some families had to share apartments.

“Most landlords refuse to show you apartments and only do so after you’ve negotiated a price,” Bogan grumbles. They will also require commissions, security deposits, and public servants as guarantors. These people from the disaster area come to an unfamiliar city – how are they supposed to find public servants as guarantors? “

Yasar, a teacher who came from Kahramanmaras – the epicenter – with his young daughter and pregnant wife, has yet to find an affordable place for his family in Ankara. And the problem does not end with the apartment. “You need furniture and you’ll have bills to pay,” said the 32-year-old, urging the government to “get a hand” on the problem.

Onur Selcuk, a longtime real estate agent in Ankara, said “opportunistic” landlords outnumbered those offering free housing to earthquake victims or committing to affordable prices. He added: “Rents have skyrocketed in the past week in particular and, unfortunately, the number of apartments on offer is very small.”

Another realtor, working in the upscale Cankaya district, noted that some landlords are imposing stricter conditions on earthquake victims, asking them to make advance payments or sign promissory notes. “People are signing hard on those contracts now, but how they’re going to handle those rents is unclear,” said the realtor, who asked not to be named.

As public outcry over high rents mounts, prosecutors in Ankara and other cities announced this week that they have opened investigations into the complaints and ordered police to take action in line with anti-financial crime laws. On the other hand, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported that the Ministry of Justice is working on amending a draft penal code that would provide prison sentences from two to five years for property owners who manipulate prices in times of natural disasters.

The provinces hit by the earthquake were also home to a large number of Syrian refugees. Nearly 42,000 refugees have returned to Syria after the disaster, according to Turkish officials, though earthquakes have caused death and destruction in their homeland as well.

However, most of the refugees are still in the disaster area, and lack the means to move to other regions in Turkey. For the small numbers that have been able to move, the housing problem is even greater. According to Cankaya realtor, landlords in Ankara – especially those who live in central neighborhoods – are not willing to rent to Syrians. “There was already a bias and the demand for apartments is high now. Syrians are not a priority.

