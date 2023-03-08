How the 1933 Long Beach earthquake prompted seismic safety





More than a large swath of the Southern California landscape was shaken in the space of 10 seconds on that March evening 90 years ago.

One month to the day after the 1933 Long Beach earthquake, the California legislature and governor, acting with speed born of panic and voter anger, instituted the Field Code, which ordered strict building codes as well as inspections of public schools.

Why rush?

About 120 people were killed in the March 10 quake – the deadliest ever recorded in Southern California, second only to the 1906 San Francisco quake.

However, this earthquake has been called “luck”. Fortunately, it occurred at 5.54pm on a Friday, when most people were either home for dinner, or heading there. Three hours earlier, thousands of students had been killed or injured within the walls of 230 schools that had collapsed, damaged or made too dangerous to enter.

Thousands of public buildings—town halls, hospitals, theaters, and libraries—and 20,000 homes from Newport Beach and Santa Ana to most of southern Los Angeles County were flattened or seriously damaged.

On short notice, Caltech President Robert A. Millikan, to chair a technical committee to look into construction failures. In his summary three months later he wrote that in the towns where the earthquake was most severe, the damage to the schools was severe and widespread: moments before the heavy parts of the towers and ornamental doorways. Suffice it to point out the dire consequences, had the same earthquake occurred a few hours earlier.

Field law was an amazing new kind of law in laissez-faire. Over time, it was joined by more laws such as the Garrison and Greene Code—the first extending strict codes to existing schools, not just new ones, and the other saying “we really, really mean it”—and by local regulations to keep public and private buildings from becoming death traps. Compliance was still poor in the 1960s, but in the 1971 Sylmar earthquake, schools that had been built strictly according to the rules of field law suffered almost no damage except for broken lighting fixtures and broken furniture.

Most of the buildings that collapsed in 1933 were brick. The piles of crumbling bricks on the streets of Long Beach took grueling weeks to clear. Back in the 1980s, many California cities still had to seismically retrofit their existing brick buildings—in some cases not following their own rules.

In 1933, most of the 120 fatalities, including a Long Beach firefighter, were killed by these falling stones and by unreinforced masonry.

An old postcard from the Pat Morrison Collection shows camera crews capturing the devastation caused by the 1933 Long Beach earthquake.

All around Long Beach, walls have fallen and buildings have been left open and exposed like dollhouses. At a Long Beach hospital, patients were taken to the lawn after the front wall of the hospital collapsed. Five firefighters were trapped when the front facade of their main building collapsed.

The US Navy, with its formidable presence off Long Beach, sent 2,000 uniformed men ashore to patrol the streets and stop looters. The Pope sent his condolences. The Times-Universal Newsreel filmed thousands of feet of destruction.

Tens of thousands of people abandoned their homes. They slept on their own lawns or in the gardens, and in the cold March air some of them ended up as pneumonia cases in the already overcrowded hospitals. Dozens of Long Beach families headed to the hills south of Monterey Park to sleep in the rough. A circus tent was erected to house them, and the American Legion began preparing meals for them. Rumors of a tidal wave sent people scrambling to higher ground. Marsh Field, the military base in Riverside County, fielded a revamped field kitchen with six chefs. The Los Angeles Milk Arbitration Board has donated 11,200 quarts of milk to families left homeless in Compton, Long Beach and Huntington Park.

Seconds before Earth began, a 15-year-old girl from Long Beach named Bea Creswell was undressed in her upstairs bedroom, agonizing to go out to dinner with her parents, telling herself, “Please, Lord, do something so I don’t have to.” To go out to dinner!” For years afterward, she felt like the quake was somehow her fault.

The magnitude is now calculated at 6.4, but the Richter scale has not yet been established. Instead, seismologists relied on the Roman numeral-based Mercalli Scale which relied on subjective assessments such as how much damage had been done to objects and how people had reacted.

About a year before the Long Beach earthquake, the Carnegie Seismological Laboratory in Pasadena secured the money for the first catalog of earthquakes in Southern California. In the hours and days after the quake, the lab’s chief seismologist, Harry Wood, and a rookie named Charles Richter drove to Long Beach to check the seismic data. I packed my laptops and assembled a trauma team. “Some of them have been going on for a long time,” Richter told The Times on the quake’s 50th anniversary.

Rubble from the 1933 Long Beach earthquake, seen on an old postcard from the Pat Morrison Collection.

“The 1925 Santa Barbara earthquake got people talking about building codes, but it was the 1933 earthquake that got us there,” said seismologist Lucy Jones, founder and chief scientist of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society. She said the 1933 earthquake created the first rules requiring buildings to be anchored to foundations – something that was not adopted by every jurisdiction until 1960.

Then, what emerged after the Long Beach earthquake was “the whole philosophy that there is a role for government to stop you from building a building that’s going to kill people – which really resulted from this earthquake.”

The first map of the San Andreas Fault came after the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. She explained that the Long Beach earthquake made people realize that “earthquakes are not a one-off.” “It’s a California feature.” The 1933 earthquake, centered offshore from Huntington Beach, highlighted the presence of the Newport-Inglewood slip fault, and a new awareness “that there is more than one fault here, that there was not just the San Andreas fault but the fault,” Jones said.

In 2016, a pair of USGS seismologists who studied ancient oil drilling records suggested in a publication that four earthquakes in the Southern California coastal oil region in the first third of the 20th century—including Long Beach—may have been caused by continued extraction. petroleum. I asked Jones about it.

There is no general consensus at this point yet. “It’s almost impossible to sit here in the 21st century and look back and see the impact of drilling,” Jones said.

“It was really clear that the oil extraction around Long Beach was doing a lot of damage. Long Beach was sinking by the meters.” And sometime in the 1940s, at Signal Hill, the roof of the oil tank collapsed. [where] They pulled out too much.” Next, she noted, California required that “if you take the fluids out, you must bring the fluids back in—a zero-fluid extraction process.” Furthermore, “there is sufficient evidence of Newport-Englewood error before they People are here.”

A building and car on Beacon Street in San Pedro were damaged by the 1933 Long Beach earthquake.

(Los Angeles Times)

Two years after the Long Beach earthquake, Richter published his and his colleague and mentor Beno Guttenberg’s research and the idea of ​​a numerical scale for assessing the “magnitude” of an earthquake. The target of the scale, the logarithmic system of base 10, was discovered, and even though it was replaced, people still associate its name with the scale. In years past, people would sometimes show up at Caltech asking to see this famous scale of his.

Richter was quite the character. His family moved here when he was 7 years old, and he felt his first earthquake at the age of 10. He kept a seismograph in the living room of his Altadena home and answered reporters’ calls at any hour of the night. He didn’t drive, was a loyal hiker, and was a vegetarian. He was also a nudist—the cutesy synonym at the time was “naturist.”

He left his science files to Caltech, but his personal journals, books, home movies, notes, stamp collection, and letters are filled with floor-to-ceiling bookcases pinned in place at his nephew’s home in the hills of Granada.

In 1994, eight years after Richter’s death, the entire collection is just ash and mud after a house fire next door jumps his nephew’s home.

The fire was started by the Northridge earthquake.

