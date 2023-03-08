Two powerful earthquakes hit the southern Philippines





Students at Poso National High School take shelter in their classrooms after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines.

Authorities said that two strong earthquakes struck the southern Philippines today, Tuesday, and the second quake damaged buildings and forced hundreds of villagers to evacuate their homes.

(0600 GMT), a few kilometers from the municipality of Maragosan in the mountainous gold-mining province of Mindanao island, Davao de Oro, the USGS said.

Local authorities said there were no reports of injuries or serious damage.

But a second quake measuring 5.6 struck nearly three hours later in the neighboring municipality of New Bataan, causing some houses to collapse.

Nearly 300 people have been forced to leave their homes in Andab village, where “a number of homes have collapsed,” said Lynn Dololasa, New Bataan disaster management officer.

About 100 people inside a shopping mall in Tagum City, in neighboring Davao del Norte province, were injured by falling glasses and plates as they fled the building, Jay Swaypagio, the county information officer, said.

“I was on the third floor buying office supplies when the earthquake suddenly struck,” Swaibaggio told AFP.

“When we got to the first floor, we saw broken bottles of wine and spices. The lights were out but the emergency lights were on, which helped us find our way.”

Photos posted on the Davao del Norte disaster agency’s Facebook page showed sections of the roof collapsed inside another shopping center in Tagum, which was attributed to a “series earthquake”.

The government of Davao del Norte suspended work and studies on Tuesday and Wednesday to allow inspections of public buildings and infrastructure to ensure public safety.

The first quake lasted about 30 seconds and was followed by aftershocks, said Corporal Stephanie Clemen, a police officer in Tagum, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Maragosan.

“We immediately went under our desks and when the earth stopped shaking we went straight out,” Clement told AFP.

“We’re still outside because a moderate aftershock just hit us.”

Kleimen said that while the quake did not appear to have destroyed anything, it was strong enough to “create fear.”

Earthquakes occur on a daily basis in the Philippines which lies along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Basin.

Most earthquakes are too weak for humans to feel, but strong and destructive earthquakes come randomly with no technology available to predict when and where they will occur.

The country’s civil defense bureau regularly conducts earthquake simulation drills along active fault lines.

The last major earthquake occurred in the northern Philippines in October.

The 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the mountain town of Dolores in Apra County, injuring several people, damaging buildings and cutting power to most of the area.

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake in the Jebel Abra region last July triggered landslides and fissures, killing 11 people and injuring several hundred.

