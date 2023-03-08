From the field: clinging to hope amid the repercussions of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria





I’m really having a hard time processing everything I’ve seen and experienced here over the past eight days.

The word overwhelming is the first word that comes to mind. I was overwhelmed by the devastation, the buildings and the lives lost. I am overwhelmed by the despair of those who try to move forward without knowing the hope of Jesus Christ. I am overwhelmed by the necessary recovery efforts that will undoubtedly take years. overwhelming.

Inadequacy is another word that comes to mind. We feel inadequate needs are met here. Getting or installing enough water filters to provide clean water to all who need and demand it seems like an impossible task. We can’t have enough conversations and pray for enough people to make a spiritual impact in the dark. We are completely unsuited to the task at hand. not enough.

Frustration is another unfortunate word that hurts my heart. I am frustrated by the buildings that are still in ruins and the dead bodies buried beneath. I am frustrated with a local organization who promised to provide water to a tented community after we installed a filter in their building but then refused to share the water as promised. I am frustrated by the huge lack of relief efforts we have. frustrated.

Despite everything I said above, hope is the most important word that comes to mind. I am hopeful because the local church here is stepping up in amazing ways to serve their community. I am optimistic because I see people serving others even though they themselves have gone through tragedies. I am hopeful because the Lord is still in control, even in the midst of unspeakable heartbreak and heartache.

Sure, I am exhausted, inadequate, and discouraged, but there is still hope in the Lord.

It is infinitely greater than anything that overwhelms. It is infinitely stronger than the weakness of my inadequacy. It is infinitely more comforting than any discouraging frustration.

Praise the Lord!

Do you pray for the people of Turkey and Syria? Pray for the local believers to have wisdom, boldness, courage, and mercy. Pray for the survivors to find the only hope that will never end – hope in the Lord Jesus. Pray for relief from suffering, safety from further disasters, and peace in the midst of grief. Pray for the glorification of God’s name in this land.

Posted March 7, 2023

