Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria – Collaboration is needed to mitigate long-term health risks





Irva Nur Sinar, MD, intern in Pediatrics 1, Ola Abbara, Consultant in Infectious Diseases and Acute Medicine, Co-Chair of Education and Training, Syrian British Medical Society, and Co-Chair, Syrian Public Health Network, UK 2, Ebru Yilmaz, Consultant in Emergency Medicine31Mid and South Essex Foundation Trust Trust, Essex, UK2Im Imperial NHS Healthcare Trust, London, UK3Turkish Ministry of Health, Gaziantep, TurkeyTwitter @cinarervanur @AulaAb

In both countries, Erva Nur Senar and his colleagues say, the response has been inadequate

The catastrophic earthquakes that struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6, 2023 left a humanitarian crisis in its wake. As of March 1, 2023, the death toll in Turkey has risen to 45,089, and 6,000 deaths have been reported in Syria. Northwest Syria, where border restrictions have hampered search and rescue efforts. Much of the immediate devastation is evident, but without careful mitigation of it, the people of these two countries will face malign long-term damage to their health.

The repercussions of these earthquakes will be shaped by the fact that first responders and healthcare workers in both countries have been directly affected by the earthquakes. They have experienced trauma, loss and forced displacement along with the wider population, which has taken a high psychological toll. As local authorities and international actors respond to this crisis, the provision of psychosocial support – culturally and linguistically appropriate and free when used – is essential and urgent. To meet these needs, mental health and psychosocial services should be integrated with primary care, which itself needs to be strengthened in both countries. For healthcare providers experiencing impaired mental health in the aftermath of earthquakes, investing in telepsychology interventions may be a useful strategy for reaching them and providing care.

In Turkey, a country already experiencing a severe economic crisis, the immediate and long-term effects of the earthquakes on the health system will be extensive. Responding to the immediate healthcare needs of the population, including physical injuries and trauma, as well as recovering from the disruption caused by routine services will increase demand on the remaining infrastructure. Residents have raised concerns about the potential spread of communicable diseases due to the overcrowded accommodation, damaged water infrastructure (including sewage and drinking water), and interrupted food supplies. 8 This threatens the provision of healthcare services and could hinder the country’s recovery from this disaster. As such, coordination between authorities and humanitarian organizations to provide water, sanitation and hygiene, shelter and immediate health care is essential.

Relief efforts must focus on the most vulnerable, bearing in mind that some groups are at risk of being left behind. About 1.7 million (of the 3.8 million) Syrian refugees in Turkey live in areas affected by earthquakes. 9 Even before the earthquake, reports emerged of Syrian refugees facing growing discrimination and resentment. 10 Unfortunately, this current crisis has exacerbated these sentiments in some areas, Syrians reported being evicted from emergency shelters or subjected to verbal abuse. 11 Authorities and humanitarian organizations must ensure that all health care and aid provided is fair and non-discriminatory, but must also recognize special needs. who are the most vulnerable.

For Syria, these earthquakes are an additional disaster for a country that has already faced multiple and intersecting challenges in recent years, including protracted armed conflict, infectious disease outbreaks (such as the ongoing cholera and measles outbreaks), economic crises, and attacks on health care and related infrastructure, and forced displacement of large parts of the population 121,314

Northwestern Syria is one of the regions most affected by both these crises and earthquakes. This area includes about 4.5 million people living under opposition control who have relied almost entirely on humanitarian aid delivered across the border since 2014. Most of the local and international humanitarian organizations that contribute to the WHO are led by the Health Cluster that oversees and coordinates the delivery of aid to the northwest. Syria and is based in Gaziantep, Turkey – one of the provinces hardest hit by the disaster. As a result, the devastation in Gaziantep disrupted immediate relief efforts, contributing to the delay and disorganization of the immediate response.15

The use of only one border crossing for aid and relief efforts – and the fact that this was underutilized in the immediate aftermath of the earthquakes – also hampered the response.16 On 13 February 2023 only two more border crossings were opened – during which time many people died in Absence of immediate support 17 However, this emergency arrangement will only keep the additional borders open for three months. As the continuing toll of this disaster, the international community must ensure that border crossings are extended in number and duration to ensure that essential health and humanitarian aid reaches those who need it most.

The response of the authorities as well as the international community has been limited on both sides of the Syrian-Turkish border. Anger has spread in both countries over the inadequate responses to the earthquakes and there will be a need to restore confidence. Given the scale of the disaster, coordination and cooperation of relief efforts must be improved between authorities and humanitarian organizations to meet the immediate and long-term needs of those affected. Only then will people be able to rebuild and recover what they have lost.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bmj.com/content/380/bmj.p559 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos