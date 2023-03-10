Turkey: Earthquake Situation Report 2023 No. 8, as of March 9, 2023 – Turkey





attachments

This report was prepared by the OCHA Turkey mission in cooperation with humanitarian partners and covers the humanitarian situation and the earthquake response in Turkey. Updates provided on emergency response activities reflect a snapshot rather than a comprehensive representation of all ongoing response efforts

Highlights

• Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on March 6 that the death toll from the deadly earthquakes had risen to 46,104.

• He said that the number of collapsed and badly damaged buildings in 11 governorates in the earthquake zone reached 230,000.

• The President added that 3 million 320 thousand people were evacuated from the earthquake zone and went to other provinces, while 800 thousand people in the region took refuge in their villages.

• Human mobility remains a major feature of this disaster. The International Organization for Migration reports that more than 2.7 million people have been displaced in Turkey due to the earthquake. The majority of these individuals live in temporary settlements, half of which are classified as informal. Because of the scale of the crisis, the makeshift settlements lack access to safe and decent water, sanitation, health care and other basic services.

• On March 2, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) stated that the total number of people who have been given shelter in the earthquake-affected area is 1,593,808. In other provinces, a total of 329,960 people affected by the disaster were provided with accommodation services, bringing the total number of people provided with shelter and accommodation to more than 1.9 million.

• As of 8 March, more than 42,000 tents have been provided by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Organization for Migration, UNHCR and UNICEF, in addition to more than 124,000 sheets by the International Organization for Migration. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Organization for Migration and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees have provided more than 278,000 blankets and more than 181,000 mattresses as well as a variety of other essential items, including kitchen sets and tarpaulins.

• The International Organization for Migration alone has sent more than 977,000 non-food items, including blankets, mattresses, winter clothes and kitchen sets, to an estimated 1.4 million people.

• The World Food Program provided more than 5.7 million food packages and hot meals until 8 March. The World Food Program and its partners have provided food assistance to more than 900,000 people.

• WHO’s Emergency Medical Teams initiative provided basic health care to 23,986 wounded and vulnerable people affected by the disaster.

• As of 1 March, UNICEF has reached nearly 319,000 people, including more than 183,000 children, with essential supplies including hygiene kits and non-food items such as winter clothes, electric heaters, blankets, etc.

• UNFPA supported around 8,900 individuals with life-saving assistance in relation to sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and violence against women, girls and other individuals in situations of vulnerability, including dignity and maternity kits.

• A government-led long-term needs assessment supported by the United Nations Development Programme, the World Bank and the European Union (EU) estimated earthquake damage at over US$100 billion.

• On 8 March, Sebastian Rhodes Stampa, Senior Response Coordinator for Turkey, joined UN Women in observing International Women’s Day by meeting with women trailblazers, community leaders, and CSO representatives in Islah, a town in Gaziantep affected by the earthquakes. While the earthquake has added to existing inequalities, women have been on the ground since day one as the front lines. Women respondents highlighted the specific immediate and long-term needs of women and girls, including safety, privacy, hygiene, psychosocial support and livelihood opportunities.

Disclaimer United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs To learn more about OCHA’s activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/turkiye/turkiye-2023-earthquakes-situation-report-no-8-9-march-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos