Animal advocate from Saint Augustine takes a trip to earthquake-ravaged Turkey, Syria





JACKSONVILLE, FL — A month after two earthquakes killed more than 55,000 people in southeastern Turkey and northwest Syria, millions of people and pets displaced from their homes still need help.

That’s why Mike Merrill, an animal advocate from St. Augustine, took the trip abroad.

There are echoes of previous crises. Some similarities with Hurricane Dorian. Some similarities with Ukraine. But there are people and animals in need and we are trying to help them.

When disaster strikes, Meryl and his team move in to save the animals–but this time it’s a little different. He traveled on his own, and collaborated with volunteer rescue groups he had previously worked with in Ukraine.

“There are still animals running around in the ruins,” Merrill said. “There are cats in apartment buildings, and like dogs, they get scared and go into survival mode after a while. So, the owners go look for them, but the cat doesn’t come to them, so they call local rescue organizations and we work with them. We get into it. Some of these are buildings and it’s absolutely horrific to see what’s inside.”

Some salvage operations are taking place on buildings that are still standing, but the government considers them unsafe due to cracks in the foundation or walls that have collapsed.

“One of our team members in the UK climbed up a balcony to get in because there was no access from the ground floor,” Merrill explained.

Volunteers also provide veterinary care for stray animals and pets found injured under the rubble as no local veterinary offices are open.

In addition to helping animals, Merrill and his group of volunteers help displaced people.

We distribute hygiene products and humanitarian supplies. “We were handing out toothpaste and toothbrushes and it was a mob scene in the truck,” said Merrill. “People were so excited to get these things because they had nothing. They had lost everything.”

In some locations, shipping containers have been converted into shelters. Displaced people live there, under tents or on the street, Merrill said.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX – All Rights Reserved.

