Turkish immigrants come forward to help earthquake victims back home





By Almagul SerikbayevaMedill Reporting

In the aftermath of an early February earthquake along the Turkish and Syrian borders, Turkish expats of immigrants in Chicago packed and shipped more than 2,500 boxes of donations filled with winter clothes, sleeping bags, hand warmers, diapers, baby food, hygiene products, and other essentials to their homeland through the Turkish-American Cultural Alliance (TAC). TACA) since the first day of the disaster.

As the death toll from the earthquake exceeded 50,000, it displaced an estimated 13.5 million people and destroyed an estimated 35% of Turkey’s economy. Those numbers are increasing, said Vildan Gorener, president of the Turkish-American Cultural Alliance.

Imagine an earthquake “with the force of 130 atomic bombs,” she said, describing what followed. The impact devastated seven provinces in Turkey and the northern regions of Syria. “This is bigger than many countries in Europe, and bigger than Portugal and even Hungary.”

Hundreds in Chicago are reaching out to donation centers across the city, said Susan Ozturk Taylor, a TACA board member. According to her, about 50 to 60 people come to volunteer every day at TACA. Many of them come from different backgrounds for different reasons to help.

Maya Skengis, 39, is originally from Bosnia and Herzegovina, a country in northwest Turkey. She first heard about the donations coming from her mother, who had seen the news on TV.

“I came here as a refugee in 1997, and I lost everything in the war. So I know when people are in need,” she said.

Eugene Batkhweg, an ethnic Mongolian, volunteered because he felt a cultural closeness to the Turkish people. But also on a day off, he wanted to be useful “instead of doing something like watching a movie”.

“I hope to be of help here,” he said, “but I don’t know.” “I can’t donate a lot of money, so my time is another way to donate.”

Donations of some used items will be sent to The Salvation Army. (Almagul Serikbayeva/MEDILL)

Gorner described the local communities as very supportive of TACA’s calls for help and a great example of human solidarity.

“Chicago now feels like home,” said Gorner.

Immediately after the earthquake, the Northwestern University Turkish Student Union started fundraising campaigns. By offering donuts to anyone who donated more than $5, the students raised over $8,000. The true scale of the devastation is much greater than anyone can comprehend, said Yaghmur Dora Aitmiz, a computer science specialist at the McCormick College of Engineering.

“Imagine if every building from Philadelphia to Boston collapsed,” she said. “The amount of money to fix this problem will be well over $8,000.”

Aitmiz said that despite the general sense of concern and sympathetic response to the earthquake, some people seem to be unaware of the situation or mistake it for an unofficial fact because it is in the Middle East.

She and other Turkish students said they feel selfish doing their homework rather than fundraising, but some professors see it as if they are taking advantage of the situation, she added.

“When I asked for an extension for this, the only thing the professor said was, ‘You can actually file a day late with a 10% fine,’” said Aitmize, explaining that she was busy selling donuts for donations. “The professor didn’t even ask me if I was okay.”

Members of the Turkish Student Association at Northwestern University after the fundraiser. (Photo courtesy of @tsa_northwestern/Instagram)

At least six people were killed and about 300 people were injured, 18 of them in critical condition, after major aftershocks hit southern Turkey on Feb. 27. The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake measured 6.3 on the Richter scale.

Meanwhile, Syria, which was already facing the world’s largest refugee crisis with more than 15 million people in need of humanitarian aid, according to the International Rescue Committee, is grappling with more destruction and a growing number of casualties. Earlier, the UN reported a death toll of nearly 6,000 in all of Syria, including 4,400 in the rebel-held northwest. Independent commentator Hadi Nasrallah, referring to UN reports, suggested that the real number of casualties may be higher because most areas have not yet been surveyed.

“Aleppo was already facing a lot of destruction before,” he said. “There was the Battle of Aleppo, and the city was still recovering until COVID-19 hit, and the earthquake made things worse, and the buildings are still falling down.”

Once the earthquake struck, the Internet became a forum for concerns about the uneven media coverage of Syria compared to Turkey. Nasrallah, 28, said that the reason is the lack of official international reports because some organizations are unable to remain neutral.

“That made a lot of the media coverage like, OK, let’s not get carried away, just focus on Turkey, put Syria in the middle of the coverage,” he said.

Nasrallah said that the responsibility for the inadequate response to the earthquake in Syria lay in part with the sanctions imposed by the United States on Syria in 2004.

Hadi Nasrallah, 28, an independent commentator from the United Kingdom, shares his opinion on the effects of the earthquake on Syria during a broadcast with a Medell student. (Almagul Serikbayeva/MEDILL)

The first 24 hours were crucial, he said, and at least more effort should have been made to send groups of volunteers and tools and machinery to extract people. He added that the Syrian government could have a more assertive response.

“There should have been more aid, not just clothes,” he said. “Well, it helps the people who survived. What about the thousands of people under the rubble? What about the homeless? What about the people who are permanently injured? We just won’t do anything for them?”

The Syrian Community Network (SCN) in Chicago currently does not accept donations but instead refers people to outside organizations that are doing work on the ground.

“Within the city, we held community gatherings for those affected by the earthquake,” said August DeVore Welles, a volunteer and outreach coordinator for SCN. “We check in with all of our clients regularly to provide emotional support, as well as additional services for those who need it.”

Despite the flow of donations into Turkey, Nasrallah said he believes it is unlikely that the aid will reach Syria, as the country can only be entered with permission from the Syrian government — and across the Turkish border — as the military in control does not allow anyone else to enter Syria. Entry except for those from the United Nations, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt.

On February 13, the Syrian government allowed the opening of crossing points at Bab al-Salam and al-Rabee from Turkey into northwestern Syria for a period of three months to deliver humanitarian aid. The decision was welcomed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said it would “allow more aid to come in faster”.

A few days before that, the US Treasury issued a statement authorizing for 180 days all transactions related to earthquake relief that would have been prohibited by sanctions involving Syria. However, Nasrallah said that there is no progress with Syria when it comes to rebuilding unless sanctions are lifted.

“I think something will change in the future, but, unfortunately, it will be worse,” he said.

Donors can help Turkey through the Turkish American Culture Alliance website, https://www.tacaonline.org/, or social media, https://www.instagram.com/taca_chicago/.

Donors can help Syria through the Red Cross website, https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/syria-crisis-appeal?

Almagul Serikbayeva is a graduate student in Social Justice at Medellín. You can follow her on Instagram at @imstillalma.

