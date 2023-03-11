Today in History: March 11th, Japan earthquake and tsunami





Today in history

Today is Saturday, March 11, the 70th day of 2023. There are 295 days left in the year.

Today’s highlights in history:

On March 11, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Lend-Lease Act, providing war supplies to nations fighting the Axis.

On this date:

In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln removed General George B. McClellan as commander-in-chief of the Union armies, leaving him in command of the Army of the Potomac, which also ended up losing McClellan.

In 1918, what were believed to be the first confirmed cases of a deadly global influenza pandemic were reported among U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas; 46 soldiers will die. (The worldwide outbreak of influenza has claimed an estimated 20 to 40 million lives.)

In 1942, as Japanese forces continued to advance in the Pacific during World War II, U.S. Army General Douglas MacArthur left the Philippines for Australia, where on March 20 he vowed “I’ll be back”—a promise he kept more than 2 1/2 2 years later.

In 1954, Senator Joseph R. McCarthy, and his subcommittee’s chief advisor, Roy Cohn, pressed for preferential treatment for the soldier. David Shin, former advisor to the Subcommittee. (The confrontation culminated in the famous Senate hearings between the military and McCarthy.)

In 1985, Mikhail S. Gorbachev succeeds the late Konstantin Yu. Chernenko as General Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party.

In 1997, Queen Elizabeth II bestowed the title of rock star on Paul McCartney.

In 2002, two columns of light rose skyward from Ground Zero in New York as a temporary memorial to the victims of the September 11 attacks six months earlier.

In 2004, ten bombs exploded in quick succession across the commuter rail network in Madrid, Spain, killing 191 people in an attack linked to militants inspired by al-Qaeda.

In 2006, former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic (sloh-BOH’-dahn mee-LOH’-shuh-vich) was found dead of a heart attack in his prison cell in the Netherlands, abruptly ending his four-year trial for UN war crimes. ; He was 64 years old.

In 2010, a federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld the use of the words “Under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance and “In God We Trust” on US currency.

In 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and tsunami struck the northeastern coast of Japan, killing nearly 20,000 people and causing severe damage to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

In 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced in New York to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

Ten years ago: Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (D) was found guilty of a host of crimes, including racketeering conspiracy (he was later sentenced to 28 years in prison). North Korea has said it is no longer bound by the 1953 armistice that ended the fighting in the Korean War, after days of rising tensions over its latest nuclear test. (A UN spokesperson said North Korea could not resolve the armistice unilaterally.)

Five years ago: The White House pledged to help states pay for teacher firearms training and renewed its call for better background checks, as part of a new plan to prevent school shootings like the one that left 17 dead in Florida. high school four weeks ago; The plan did not include a push to increase the minimum age for purchasing assault weapons to 21. China’s lawmakers abolished presidential term limits that had been in place for more than 35 years, opening up the possibility for Xi Jinping (Xi Jinping) to hold power for life.

One year ago: Russia expanded its offensive into Ukraine, striking airports in the west and a major industrial city in the east, while the massive armored column that stalled more than a week ago outside Kiev started moving again. A grand jury has refused to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson after a police investigation sparked by lawsuits brought by 22 women who accused him of sexual harassment and assault. Actor and singer Jussie Smollett has begun a 150-day prison sentence for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack he himself, officials said.

Today’s birthdays: Rupert Murdoch, media mogul, turns 92, and former ABC News correspondent Sam Donaldson, turns 89. And musician Flac Jimenez (FLAH’-koh he-MEH’-nez) is 84 years old. And actress Tricia O’Neal is 78 years old. Actor Mark Metcalfe is 77 years old. Rock singer and musician Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge) is 76 years old. Singer Bobby McFerrin is 73 years old. Director Jerry Zucker’s age is 73 years old. And singer Cheryl Lynn is 72 years old. And actress Susan Richardson is 71 years old. 70. Singer Nina Hagen is 68. Country singer Jimmy Fortune (Statler Brothers) is 68. Actor Elias Koteas (ee-LY’-uhs koh-TAY’-uhs) is 62. Actor and director Peter Berg He is 61. Singer Marie Gauthier (GOH’- Shay) is 61 years old. Actor Jeffrey Nordling is 61. Actor Alex Kingston is 60. Actor Wallace Langham is 58. Former U.S. Representative Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Illinois, is 58. Actor John Barrowman is 56. Singer Lisa Loeb is 55 New York musician Al Gamble (St. Paul and the Broken Bones) 54. Singer Pete Drugge 54. Actor Terrence Howard 54. Rock musician Ramy Jaffe 54. Actor Johnny Knoxville is 52 years old. Rock singer Benji and Joel Madden (Good Charlotte; The Madden Brothers) is 44 years old. Actor David Anders is 42 years old. And singer LeToya Luckett is 42 years old. And actress Thora Birch is 41 years old. TV personality Melissa Rycroft is 40 years old. And actor Rob Brown is 39 years old. And actress Jodie Comer is 30 years old.

