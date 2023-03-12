A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported south of Donnelly





The USGS reported that a 3.9-magnitude earthquake occurred just after 8 p.m. Saturday, 6.8 miles south of Donnelly.

Donnelly, Idaho — A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck just after 8 p.m. Saturday south of Donnelly, the USGS reports.

The USGS detected the quake about 11 kilometers, or 6.8 miles, south of Donnelly. The report located the earthquake, which occurred in Cascade Lake, with a depth of 14.8 kilometers, or approximately 9.2 miles.

3.9 magnitude is considered weak to moderate in intensity, and tremors of this magnitude are not usually felt across a wide area, but are strong enough to be felt near the epicenter.

The depth of Saturday’s earthquake is shallow. Earthquakes can be hundreds of miles deep. In shallow earthquakes, seismic waves lose less energy than waves generated by deep earthquakes before they reach the surface. Deeper earthquakes are usually widely felt, but are less damaging.

Several people on social media and the US Geological Survey’s event page reported feeling the quake. The USGS shows that more than 100 people felt the quake, starting with locations in and around Cascade, McCall, and Council.

The strongest earthquake ever recorded in Idaho, the October 1983 Burra Peak earthquake, had a magnitude of 6.9. The second strongest in the state, with a magnitude of 6.5, occurred on March 31, 2020, about 19 miles northwest of Stanley.

For more information about Saturday’s earthquake, visit the USGS event page by clicking here.

