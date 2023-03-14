Visiting quake-hit areas in Turkey and Syria, Grandi urges more support for survivors trying to rebuild





Istanbul, Turkey – The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi concluded a five-day visit to earthquake-ravaged areas in Syria and Turkey, visiting survivors and those affected, as well as humanitarian workers on the ground to provide urgent support to those in need. .

The earthquake claimed 54,000 lives in the two countries and caused massive devastation to the region that is home to more than 23 million people, including many who have been displaced either within Syria or across the border into Turkey as refugees during 12 years of conflict.

“The level of devastation and devastation is appalling and in many places appalling,” Grandi said. “Millions have suffered loss, injury and trauma, and many more people have been displaced by this tragic and horrific event.”

While surveying the damage, Grandi also reviewed and discussed the immediate humanitarian response with authorities in both countries. In addition to Ankara, Grandi visited Hatay and Gaziantep in Turkey. In Syria, he visited Latakia, Hama, and Damascus and conducted cross-border visits to earthquake-affected and other displaced people in northwest Syria.

UNHCR and humanitarian partners, especially national and local responders, continue to intensify their assistance in both countries, something that requires greater and urgent international support. Since the earthquake, UNHCR alone has provided tens of thousands of tents, beds, mattresses, thermal blankets and other much needed support.

“The needs on the ground in both countries are enormous and better resources must be put in place to respond,” Grandi added. “While it is essential to reflect on and support longer-term efforts, more humanitarian aid and early recovery resources are needed so that people can begin to rebuild their lives and livelihoods.”

In Turkey, the High Commissioner met Turkish and Syrian families who lost everything in the earthquake and are now with thousands of others staying in a container camp. They expressed their gratitude to the authorities for the help and pointed out how the humanitarian community and the Turkish authorities provide assistance to all those in need, regardless of nationality or status.

In Syria, Grandi met families in collective shelters who have been displaced multiple times – first because of the crisis in Syria and now because of the earthquake. Their ordeal was an example of the extraordinary hardships endured by the Syrian people over 12 years of conflict and the country’s infrastructure, including basic services such as water and electricity. More than 90 percent of the population of Syria today lives below the poverty line.

“I have come to Syria regularly for nearly 20 years, but I have never seen such levels of deprivation and despair – everywhere I have been. It is unbelievable that so many people have been left with so little for so long. They need and deserve more. “Scaling up relief and early recovery activities across the country today is a humanitarian imperative. Reaching all those in need wherever they are is paramount.”

The United Nations has requested $1 billion for the humanitarian response to the earthquake in Turkey and about $400 million for Syria. UNHCR’s portion of the response plans amounts to $201 million. The UN appeal on Turkey is currently 12 percent funded and Syria 59 percent.

Originally reported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unrefugees.org/news/visiting-earthquake-ravaged-areas-of-turkiye-and-syria-unhcr-s-grandi-urges-more-support-for-survivors-trying-to-rebuild/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos